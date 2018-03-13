It seems Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software could be working on a new DLC for their first-person shooter video game, “Call of Duty: WWII.” If what PlayStation players spotted over the weekend is to be believed, then it’s possible that the title of the new DLC may have already been leaked.

Just this past weekend, PlayStation players were greeted with a listing for “Shipment 1944” for “Call of Duty: WWII” on the PlayStation Store. The listing appeared on the PS Store for a brief moment, but its quick appearance caused a frenzy among fans and gaming news sites alike.

PSU was the first news site to report about the Shipment 1944 listing, and the outlet speculates that it could be referencing the Shipment map which appeared in 2007’s “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.” What’s regarded as one of the smallest maps in the “Call of Duty” series could hold the key to the next DLC pack for the “Call of Duty: WWII” game.

PSU also noted that the original Shipment 1944 map was asymmetrical and had shipping containers for its cover. The news outlet believes that the developers of the series may have reworked the map for the latest “Call of Duty” installment. However, it’s not known yet if the rumored Shipment 1944 will be for free or part of a DLC pack.

Gaming Bolt also picked up the listing and claimed that it could really be the next DLC even though the previous DLC map pack for “Call of Duty: WWII” just came out for Xbox One and PC recently and for PS4 a month earlier. Nevertheless, because Activision hasn’t confirmed this yet, the site warns that fans should take the leak with an appropriate amount of skepticism.

Meanwhile, Comicbook reports that “Call of Duty: WWII” could be getting a St. Patrick’s Day-themed event. The publication got this idea after developers shared on the official “Call of Duty” Twitter account an image of a soldier donning what appears to be a St. Patrick’s Day-themed uniform. The image was also captioned, “Good luck is hard to come by, soldier. Brace yourself for what’s to come,” along with a four-leak clover emoji.

While the tweet may not be solid confirmation for the rumored St. Patrick’s Day event, it does hint at the possible event for the game. Comicbook says fans should wait for the real confirmation when the new update for “Call of Duty: WWII” goes live this Tuesday.

Photo: Call of Duty website