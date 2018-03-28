Calvin Harris is taking some time off from his busy schedule to enjoy a sunny getaway in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. However, the professional DJ did not go there alone as he was spotted cozying up with model Aarika Wolf.

Wolf’s name may ring a bell to Harris’ fans because she’s actually the on-again, off-again girlfriend of the music producer. In fact, she was the girl Harris was seeing before pursuing his now-ex flame Taylor Swift, according to TMZ.

The 5‘10” American beauty is signed with Vision Model Management and is currently based in Los Angeles. Aside from having a stable modeling career, she gained prominence online through her consistent effort of updating her Instagram with stunning selfies and fashionable snapshots.

Wolf was all the more catapulted to mainstream fame when she dated Harris in 2014. The two enjoyed a seven-month romance before calling things off a year later. At the time, Harris reportedly dumped Wolf to pursue Swift, as per Daily Mail.

After Harris and Swift’s 15-month relationship, the multi-millionaire DJ got back with Wolf last August. However, the two once again headed to splitsville a few months later.

Now Harris and Wolf seemt to be back together. Could the third time be lucky for the couple? For their close friends, this could be the perfect time for them to rekindle their romance. “This time pals believe their relationship will last the distance,” a source told The Sun.

During their Mexico getaway, the 34-year-old songwriter and the 24-year-old model were spotted enjoying a jet ski ride before relaxing under the sun while lounging on a yacht along the Pacific Ocean. Just Jared has more than 50 pictures from Harris and Wolf’s getaway, and they sure seem to be having a great time now that they are reunited.

Their vacation was also special because Wolf just celebrated her birthday last Sunday. The model is mum about her reunion with Harris, though. She didn’t post any pics of him on her Instagram, but she did confirm that she’s currently in Mexico. She also showed her fans that she had a blast on her special day last weekend.

