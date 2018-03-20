Camilla Parker Bowles is living a lavish life just like her husband, Prince Charles.

In Tom Bower's book "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles," the author revealed that just like the future king, Camilla has a list of outrageous demands whenever she travels. The investigative journalist noted that the Duchess of Cornwall has a taste for chartered jets, extra security and chauffeur-driven cars whenever she's out and all of these are paid by British taxpayers, Express reported.

Three years after marrying Prince Charles, Camilla had reportedly stipulated her expenses for her trips. Also, whenever she accepted an invitation to dinner parties, the host would receive a list of the food she likes and dislikes.

In 2008, Camilla demanded a private jet to accompany Prince Charles for a Global Environmental Citizen award in New York. Unfortunately, the Foreign Office insisted that they fly British Airways. So, she dug her heels and claimed she had a cut hand that prevented her from traveling.

To convince Camilla to still join Prince Charles, it was pointed out to her that arriving in a chartered jet to receive an environmental prize would not sit well with the public. She eventually agreed but requested that 14 of her staff fly with her.

Camilla brought her hairdresser, butler, dresser, two valets, press officers and doctor. She also invited five police protection officers.

The Duchess also reportedly paid over $2 million for the security around Ray Mill, her home in Wiltshire. She also spent another $281, 092 on her various trips.

Although Camilla's demands may sound excessive, she still gets what she wants. The Clarence House staff were ordered to say "Yes, Ma'am" to whatever she ordered.

In related news, Bower claimed that Prince Charles wanted to move his entire bedroom when he visited a friend in northeast England. The Duke reportedly sent his staff with a truck carrying furniture a day earlier to the destination to "replace the perfectly appropriate fittings in the guest room."

Bower also added that Prince Charles snubbed Kate Middleton's mom, Carole, but Prince William made a move to defend his mother-in-law. "This so infuriated William that he consulted with his grandmother. To counter the hurtful snubs against Carole Middleton," Bower wrote.

