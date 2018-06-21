Camilla Parker Bowles is following Kate Middleton's fashion choice of recycling outfits.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of York showed up at the Royal Ascot day two with Prince Charles in a mint-green dress. Many noticed that her entire wardrobe was similar to the one she wore at the Prince of Wales' Garden Party on May 22, where Meghan Markle made her debut as an official royal.

Based on the photo shared by Town & Country, Camilla's outfit on the second day of Royal Ascot was recycled. In addition, she also wore the same hat, necklace, snakeskin clutch and white gloves.

The magazine complimented the Duchess of Cornwall for her confidence. "Camilla clearly isn't afraid of people noticing her new habit of recycling her apparel, and she looks chic and confident while doing it," the writer noted.

This is not the first time that Camilla has recycled her wardrobe. Last week, when the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were in Ireland, both rewore some outfits.

In one outing, Camilla donned a light blue floral print dress and beige leather shoes. She was first seen in the getup when she attended The Royal Cornwall Show at The Royal Cornwall Showground. On the other hand, Prince Charles also sported the same gray suit with purple and lilac details.

The Duchess of Cambridge is the most popular royal when it comes to repeating outfits. In fact, she was spotted multiple times wearing the same wardrobe and was even dubbed as "Thrifty Kate" for doing so.

In December, Middleton wore a pale blue Catherine Walker suit for their family holiday card. The dress was also a recycle. She was first seen in that ensemble in 2016 for her first solo overseas trip to the Netherlands where she met King Willem-Alexander at Villa Eikenhorst. She wore the same outfit on Camilla's 70th birthday.

Middleton also doesn't mind dressing her children with hand-me-downs from their older siblings. In May, Middleton shared a snap of Princess Charlotte kissing her younger brother, Prince Louis. In the photo, the 3-year-old little Princess wore Prince George's jumper while the newborn sported the outfit she wore on her first photo shoot with their big brother.

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas