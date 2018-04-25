Camilla Parker-Bowles recently opened up about her relationship with her three grandchildren twins Gus and Louis, and Eliza.

In the documentary “The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall,” the 70-year-old mom of two said that she enjoys not having full responsibility for her grandkids. She also revealed that Gus and Louis call her “Gan Gan.”

“It’s very nice because you haven’t got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won’t allow them to have and then give them back again,” she said (via Express).

During a previous interview with the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Cornwall said that she tried making up voices while reading a book to her grandchildren. However, it didn’t take her long to realize that acting isn’t really her forte. Prince Charles, on the other hand, does a wonderful job at reading Harry Potter book to his grandkids.

“But he sits down and they all sit with him. I always think they are going to be wriggling around in bed, but they sit spellbound. He’s extremely good with children. They love it,” she said.

In fact, Prince Charles recently expressed his excitement over the newest addition to the royal family. Kate Middleton gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Monday, April 23. One day later, Prince Charles released a statement to the public.

“We are both pleased at the news. It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I’m going to keep up with them,” he said (via People).

Unfortunately, Prince Charles has not yet met his grandson because he is currently in France to attend the Anzac Day events on Wednesday, April 25. On the night of April 25, Prince Charles is expected to return to London, and it is possible that he will finally get to meet his grandson then.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Mullan