Camilla Parker-Bowles hilariously reacted to a royal fan who told Prince Charles that he’s so good-looking.

Parker-Bowles and Prince Charles were in Cork for an official engagement on Thursday when they were given a tour of a market. While on their two-day trip to Northern Ireland, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also met local traders. One of them was Margot Ann Murphy, who was so starstruck at the sight of Prince Charles.

“It just came out, I didn’t mean to say that to him but I said to him ‘you are such a good-looking man’ because I couldn’t believe how good looking he was. He was thrilled. And Camilla had a smile from ear to ear, sure she got him – she was the cat that got the cream. She was thrilled,” Murphy said (via Express).

Meanwhile, Parker-Bowles wore a long pale blue coat to her trip to Cork. Simon Coveney, Ireland’s deputy leader, said that the Duke and Duchess’ visit was aimed at boosting Cork’s profile as a major regional hub.

“Royal visits enforce the normalization of a confident and independent Ireland today with its closest neighbor, and the fact that we’ve moved on from the hang-ups of the past. Prince Charles has been to the island three times in the last three years. Today he’s seeing the best part of Ireland and I think he’ll get a very warm reception here. As you can see, people of all ages are here to make sure this is a positive day for Cork,” Coveney said.

In related news, Prince Charles and Parker-Bowles also observed 72 seconds of complete silence for the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze last year. Just like them, Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle also paid tribute to the fire victims by spending 72 seconds of quiet while at Cheshire for their engagement.

Photo: Getty Images/Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP