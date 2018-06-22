Camilla Parker Bowles just revealed what she loves to do every day.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cornwall visited Garden Museum in Lambeth, south London. During her visit, she was presented with a fragrant bouquet and she was photographed burying her face on it as she sniffed it.

During the said outing, Camilla revealed that she loves gardening. In fact, as Richard Palmer puts it, the royal prefers gardening over royal duties because she wanted to do it every day if she's allowed.

"I'd be out in my garden all day, every day if I were allowed. I love to get my hands dirty," Prince Charles' wife said.

Camilla was visibly delighted for visiting the charity. "I'd be here all day given half the chance," Camilla said during her visit.

After viewing an exhibition that marks the British Flowers Week, the duchess met the volunteers from the charity Floral Angels who recycle blooms from different events into bouquets for hospices, domestic violence refuges and homeless shelters. Camilla is the patron of the charity.

Camilla was photographed with gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh, patron of the museum. He struggled to help the royal secure a bunch of flowers with a ribbon.

"I've taken longer than you did to make it," he said.

The flowers were donated by florist Shane Connolly for a charity dinner the night before. Connolly was the one who created the floral arrangement of Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011.

Instead of throwing away those flowers, the charity arranged it for the Royal Trinity Hospice in Clapham, south London in which Camilla is also the patron.

"It's such a good idea, isn't it?" Camilla said about how the charity recycles the flowers. "It's a simple gesture but cheers people up so much."

In related news, Camilla has embraced the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion choice of rewearing wardrobes. On the second day of Royal Ascot, the Duchess of Cornwall wore a mint-green dress. Her entire getup was actually recycled. Aside from her clothing, her necklace, hat, and clutch bag were the same items she sported on Prince Charles ' garden party on May 22 where Meghan Markle made her debut as an official royal.

Camilla also recycled an outfit during her visit to Ireland. Prince Charles did the same, too.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson