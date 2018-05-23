Camille Grammer has opened up about her co-stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She’s also addressed rumors claiming she’s going all-in in the next season of the reality show.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday, Grammer spilled the beans on the different women of Bravo’s reality series. The 49-year-old admitted that even after filming for Season 8 wrapped earlier this year, she’s still in contact with her cast-mates.

“I adore Kyle [Richards] and Lisa [Vanderpump] ’cause we’ve been through a lot together over the past eight, nine years. There’s a certain connection that keeps us all together,” Grammer said. “Lisa [Rinna] is a riot. She’s so much fun and unapologetic and I love that.”

Grammer also admitted that she likes Teddi Mellencamp. “I love Teddi. Thought Teddi was a great addition and she’s fantastic. She’s so supportive, she’s super cool, and I’ve liked her from day one,” she said.

As for Erika Jayne, Grammer is still on the fence when it comes to their relationship. “I don’t really know her that well,” she explained.

The former Grammnet Productions writer also shared that she and Dorit Kemsley have patched things up. It can be noted that the two fought in the show’s eighth run. “After the reunion we made amends and I’m cautiously optimistic of our future as friends,” she said, after confirming that their relationship is “much better” now.

Grammer also grabbed the chance to address rumors claiming that she’ll have a full-time role in the next season of the “Real Housewives” series. She only had a friend role in Season 8 after starring as a full-time cast member in the first two seasons. The rumors surfaced because her fans want her to have a bigger part in Season 9.

“I can’t confirm or deny any of that. We’ll see that’s a tough commitment, I’m not sure. I’ve got a lot going on in my life so I don’t know if I can commit to it,” Grammer said when asked to react on the rumors.

Grammer is currently busy preparing for her wedding with attorney David C. Meyer this coming fall. Unfortunately, she might change her venue because’s Hawaii’s Kiluea volcano is still erupting and threatening the homes and people of the Big Island, as per Bravo’s Jet Set.

Grammer is still determined to have a Hawaiian wedding though, especially since she considers Hawaii a “paradise.” “I wanted it to be in Hawaii. But now with this volcano erupting, Kilauea is really exploding. But right now I’m planning it for the Big Island because I have a house there and my Ohana there, my Hawaiian family. So it’s a very special island for me,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff