Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding falls on the same day as the FA Cup Finals and Prince William is expected to attend both events.

The "Suits" star and Prince Harry are tying the knot on May 19. The FA Cup Finals, which Prince William is the president, is scheduled on the same date. Thus, many were initially concerned that the two big events would clash.

Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Markle's wedding would begin 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). Meanwhile, the FA Cup Finals normally starts at 5:30 p.m. Thus, the two events are over five hours apart. However, many are still wondering if Prince William, who is believed to be Prince Harry's best man, can still attend the football event after the royal wedding.

There are rumors that Gary Lineker, Bobby Charlton and Olly Murs are the potential personalities who will take over the handling of the trophy to the winners on behalf of Prince William. All three are somehow involved in the football association.

"Naturally, someone has to give over the trophy, we are not making any announcements yet about this," the FA Cup spokesman said. But he did not confirm Prince William's absence or attendance at the annual knockout football competition.

The spokesman also did not drop names as to who would hand the trophy to the winners if it's Prince William or somebody else. Usually, the Duke of Cambridge, as the FA president, hands the trophy to the winning team.

Meanwhile, the FA organization said that they are delighted for Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. They also encouraged everyone to watch both events as it would be a day of celebration.

"Saturday 19 May promises to be a wonderful day with such a special royal occasion being followed by English football's showpiece event, the Emirates FA Cup Final," the FA Cup spokesperson said. "With millions coming together to watch both events at home and around the world, it will be a day to celebrate."

In related news, the pubs' closing time will be extended up to 1 a.m. on May 18 and May 19. This is to encourage a national celebration and merriment for Prince Harry and Markle's union. The government is reportedly already looking for bars and licensed premises that will be allowed to stay open longer on that weekend.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson