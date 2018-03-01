An uninflated life raft fell out of a Canadian helicopter during a routine flight on Wednesday and crashed through the roof of a Florida home nearly missing a resident, according to reports.

The object dropped onto a home in northeast Miami-Dade and into a woman's bedroom, the Miami Herald reported.

The Canadian Air Force was reportedly conducting an off-shore training exercise when the uninflated raft "separated from the helicopter," police said. The yellow raft ejected from the CH-146 Griffon Chopper amid a flight to Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

"As soon as I get in, I heard the impact -- boom -- big impact, and I heard her screaming," said Jean Pierre Joseph, referring to the 80-pound raft that landed on her home in the 14000 block of Northeast 10th Court in Miami.

Rescue crews responded to a call that an object had damaged the roof of a resident's home, Miami-Dade Fire department told the Miami Herald. Upon arrival, responders discovered a two-foot uninflated raft in the bedroom of the house.

Joseph said she thought a bomb went off and had been talking on the phone with a friend at the time. "I kept screaming, 'What happened? What happened?'" she said. "I was shocked."

"Fortunately, the occupant narrowly escaped disaster and sustained only minor injuries," Capt. William McAllister IV of the Miami-Dade Fire department told WPLG.

David Lavallee, a Royal Canadian Air Force spokesman, confirmed that crews had been training in South Florida "taking advantage of the warm weather."

Members of the Canadian military on Wednesday retrieved the raft from the scene, ABC News reported. The Royal Air Force said it was investigating what prompted the raft to deploy from the aircraft.

The military released a statement that said it "intends to support the affected resident with immediate accommodations and other support."

Photo: Getty Images