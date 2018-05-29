Gennady Golovkin could still yet face Canelo Alvarez this year if he and his team agree to the original terms presented for the rematch, according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez.

It seemed like the highly-anticipated middleweight title rematch between the duo would take place in September after the original date of May 5 was canceled when Canelo withdrew following a six-month suspension due to failed drug tests from February.

However, Golden Boy Promotions owner Oscar de la Hoya revealed last week it was now unlikely to happen due to the demands of "GGG" and his camp and they were now looking for a new opponent for Canelo.

Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler would then reveal the current terms for the rematch is a 65-35 purse split in favour of Canelo, who despite not holding any titles, is the bigger draw.

And because of the events that transpired over the past few months, Golovkin now wants an even purse split, but more so because he is the champion.

"All Gennady came back with is that, 'I just want a fair split, I want a 50-50 split. I’m the champion,'" Loeffler said, as per Boxing Scene. "We made a lot of concessions for the first fight, was a very low percentage for Gennady. We made a lot of concessions for the rematch after Gennady proved his value. "

"But Canelo, for whatever reason, was insisting on still having a huge advantage. … It was 65-35 percent for the rematch and Gennady thinks that’s just not fair. Taking 35 percent as the champion is just not fair."

However, the fight is still not completely dead, as Gomez stated if Golovkin and his camp agree to the original terms of the rematch, the match could still happen with more than enough time to promote it.

"To promote a great event it takes time and they wasted six weeks already. At this moment there is no possibility of Canelo-GGG 2," Gomez stated. "If they come back (Golovkin and Loeffler), today or tomorrow, for what we had agreed on, the fight can be saved. Saul [Canelo] has a lot of options. There's Daniel Jacobs, Billy Joe Saunders, who will defend in June, but they're willing to fight; we already talked to Frank Warren, (Jermall) Charlo, obviously (David) Lemieux, (Gary) O'Sullivan."

"Golovkin, however, has a choice, [fight Canelo or] make the mandatory with the Russian (Sergiy Derevyanchenko) who has 12 fights... if that's what he wants to do; to fight with an opponent that nobody knows."

There is a particularly high demand from boxing fans to see a rematch, especially as the first meeting in September was a competitive one but controversially deemed a split-decision draw.

De la Hoya, though, stated time was running out and believes more than the financial demands, which could see the unbeaten Kazakh earn above $20 million even with a 65-35 split, Golovkin is fearful of suffering his first-ever loss should he meet the Mexican a second time.

"He’s afraid to lose against Canelo, what else do we have to do to make the fight?" Del La Hoya said. "He’ll make a 20-plus million payday. He’ll be able to redeem and maybe put a stamp on what happened in the first fight and give the fight fans what they want to see. What other hoops do we have to go through? We’ve complied with everything."