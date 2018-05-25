The highly-anticipated rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin appears unlikely after the former's promoter in Oscar de la Hoya revealed there is no progress in negotiations.

Golovkin put his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, and International Boxing Organization middleweight titles on the line as he fought Canelo in a classic in September last year.

But despite "GGG" seemingly getting the better of the Mexican, the judges controversially awarded the fight a split-decision draw. The rematch was then slated for May 5 earlier this month, however, Canelo ended up withdrawing after getting suspended for two failed drug tests for clenbuterol in February with Golovkin knocking out Vanes Martirosyan on short notice instead.

With Canelo's suspension ending in August, the plan was for the two middleweights to finally run things back in September later this year, especially with Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez revealing that discussions were planned with Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler post the Martirosyan fight.

However, Del La Hoya revealed things haven't moved forward and they will proceed to look for a new opponent for Canelo due to Golovkin's reluctance to take a deal.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"It’s clear to us that Golovkin doesn’t want to fight Canelo," De La Hoya said during a phone interview, as per The Ring. "It’s clear to us that after all the demands that they made, after Canelo having to do the hair follicle test, having to enroll in VADA, having to be tested by the Nevada State Athletic Commission randomly even before he was enrolled in VADA, it’s clear that GGG is afraid."

"So we’re going to move on and I’m going to start making phone calls to (Daniel Jacobs’) people, to (Billy Joe) Saunders’ people, start making calls to (Jermall) Charlo and (Spike) O’Sullivan."

Loeffler admitted Golovkin is looking for a better deal but only because of the problems he had to face due to Canelo's failed drug test, most notably, the risk of getting stripped of his IBF title. In addition, he claims the unbeaten Kazakh is not scared of Canelo whatsoever.

"If they want to go in a different direction, they’re entitled to, but I think that speaks more to Canelo," Loeffler explained. "GGG is not afraid to fight anybody in the middleweight division. He made a lot of (financial) sacrifices for the first fight and the rematch. And since the rematch was cancelled he wants a more equitable percentage."

"The situation with the IBF, he puts that on Canelo. If the Canelo fight happened in May, there wouldn’t be an issue with the title. There are a lot of issues that arose because of Canelo’s positive test. He wants to be fairly compensated."

De La Hoya still believes the rematch can be made but time is running out as he believes Golovkin is scared of losing to his fighter.

"He’s afraid to lose against Canelo, what else do we have to do to make the fight?" Del La Hoya added. "He’ll make a 20-plus million payday. He’ll be able to redeem and maybe put a stamp on what happened in the first fight and give the fight fans what they want to see. What other hoops do we have to go through? We’ve complied with everything."

"It depends on how fast I can make a deal with Jacobs or Charlo or Saunders. It can still happen, (but) I’m not going to wait around for anybody. To stage a big pay-per-view like we are in September, we need at least three months. The clock is ticking and we’re going to keep moving. I have my first choices, top of my list is somebody like a Charlo, a Saunders, Danny Jacobs."