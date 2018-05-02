A rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will be discussed after the former's fight with Vanes Martirosyan this weekend, according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez.

Golovkin will defend his World Boxing Association, World Boxing Council, International Boxing Federation, and International Boxing Organization middleweight titles against Martirosyan on May 5 at the Stubhub Center in Carson, California.

The original plan was for "GGG" to face Canelo in a highly-anticipated rematch at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after their first meeting ended in a controversial split-decision draw.

However, the fight was called off last month as Canelo withdrew following a formal complaint filed against him by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after two failed drug tests for clenbuterol in February. He was later suspended for six months from the date of his failed tests.

Golovkin was still intent on fighting and will face Martirosyan on short-notice instead but refused to rule out another attempted rematch with Canelo, who according to his promoters Golden Boy, will be eligible to return Sept. 15.

Sanchez claimed he is in contact with Golovkin's promoter, Tom Loeffler and the two parties plan on having a meeting after the weekend fight to discuss the rematch.

"I've been in communication with Tom Loeffler we're going to have a meeting right after the May 5th fight," Gomez told BoxingScene. "Our intention is to make the fight."

"That's the fight we had made, that's the fight Canelo wants but look, if Golovkin for whatever reason doesn't want to fight him then we'll have a back-up plan. We have two or three other guys that we're looking at, right now. But that's the fight that Canelo wants and that's the fight I'm going to try and get done."

The Mexican and his promoters were adamant his failed drug tests were due to contaminated meat from Mexico — a common occurrence in the past. Canelo also recently took a hair test that came back negative to demonstrate his ingestion of the banned substance was not intentional.

Gomez believes the hair test only further proves it was accidental and if the fight was taking place in a state other than Nevada, the rematch would still be taking place May 5.

"I had no doubt that this was all accidental, in fact, people close to the situation and part of the investigation told me the same thing — they had no doubt it was accidental," Gomez added. "This is just bad luck with the jurisdiction of the fight. Every state has different laws, rules and regulations. But if this fight as taking place in another state this fight would've gone through."

"So you've got to respect Nevada and we respect them, of course we do and it is what it is but I'm glad it's behind us now and we can concentrate on getting the fight done for September and that's our goal."