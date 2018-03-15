Gennady Golovkin's coach Abel Sanchez is talking too much because he's worried about Canelo Alvarez inflicting the Kazakh's first professional defeat, according to Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez.

Golovkin will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), and International Boxing Organization (IBO) middleweight titles in a rematch against Canelo after their first encounter in September last year ended in a controversial split-decision draw.

In the build-up to the first fight, the Mexican claimed he would stand toe to toe with Golovkin and eventually knock him out. However, it was "GGG" who dominated the majority of the rounds, as many in the boxing world felt he was robbed with the decision.

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sanchez in particular, has been delivering multiple verbal jabs at Canelo for "running" during the contest and recently commented on his failed drug test after he tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol.

Golden Boy Promotions, who promote the 26-year-old, cited the reason as contaminated meat consumed in Mexico, which has been a common occurrence in the past. While Sanchez responded to the news by saying he could not speculate, he was fully in favour of the current investigation taking place by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) for the integrity of the sport.

"It would be ignorant for me to speculate," Sanchez said. "I think the experts have to go through all the process of investigating, but I do think there needs to be an investigation."

"I don't think it should be just swept under the rug. That's not good for our sport. That's not good for the future of our sport. I think that he needs to either be cleared, or be suspended and fined immensely, but if he's not, then I think we present future problems for us in this game."

Gomez, however, believes he is just planning his excuses in advance for when Golovkin eventually suffers his first defeat.

"Abel is always barking, but you know what they say a 'dog that barks, it does not bite,'" Gomez told Jad El Reda, as quoted on BoxingScene. "For me, he's worried because of this fight. He knows that Saul [can] beat his fighter. He's looking to make excuses after the fight."

"I'm 100% sure that this fight is going to take place. We have sent data, all the information we have, everything, [to the Nevada State Athletic Commission]. In the end, when they finish the investigation we can talk and publicly and provide the details of the situation. They are preparing well because the fight will happen. If they think the fight is going to be canceled, they are very wrong.

"[Canelo] is going to take care of himself, he has told me 'this will never happen to me again. What happens, is people do not understand that a fighter is not on a diet all year, he is only on a diet when he is preparing for the fight. Between fights is when they eat their sweets, their chocolates, their cookies, if they drink, they drink. This is what is happening here, he was not in training, he was not in his camp and he did not take care of the diet. He is calm, he feels good, because he knows it was only a mistake. It was something he did not do on purpose and it was a mistake with food, not taking care of his diet."

The highly-anticipated rematch takes place on May 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.