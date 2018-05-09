Video game developer and publisher Capcom just reported its most profitable year thanks to “Monster Hunter: World." Now the company is planning on releasing two "major titles” for its current financial year ending in March 31, 2019.

Yesterday, Capcom released its financial results for the financial year ending in March 31, 2018. The company said that it was able to ship 7.9 million copies of “Monster Hunter: World” since it was released at the end of January. Capcom’s overall net revenue reached 94.5 million yen (up by 8.4 percent year-over-year), with an operating income of 16 million yen (up by 17.5 percent year-over-year).

Capcom is also planning on releasing a PC version of “Monster Hunter: World” later this year, which should further increase its number of worldwide sales. “Monster Hunter: World” is currently only available for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. The PC version of the game had to be delayed because Capcom needed some more time to fine-tune the game.

“For the main Monster Hunter game, this is our first PC title and it’s something we want to make sure we get right,” producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said back in January, according to PCGamer. “So rather than have it taking up resources during the console development and not it not being able to have our full attention on it. We want to get console out the door and then we’re going to take some extra time and try and get the PC version as good as possible.”

Another top performer for Capcom was “Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers” for the Nintendo Switch. The company also said that sales for “Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite,” which was released in September, “tended to be soft.” Moving forward, Capcom said that it plans on strengthening its digital download sales and increase its pipeline of major title releases.

In the latest financial result presentation, Capcom also teased that it plans to release two "major titles” by March 31, 2019. The company didn’t announce what those major titles are, but it’s being speculated that Capcom might give out more details during E3 2018 in June, according to Gematsu.

Capcom is slated to release “Mega Man 11” sometime later this year, but it’s not clear if this is one of the major titles that it was referring to in its financial result presentation. As pointed out by GameSpot, Capcom owns the rights to a lot of big franchises, including “Street Fighter,” “Mega Man,” “Resident Evil,” “Devil May Cry,” “Dead Rising” and “Monster Hunter.” Speaking of “Monster Hunter,” Capcom is also planning to release multiple updates to the latest entry in the franchise in order to “maintain players’ interest and catalog sales.”

Photo: Capcom