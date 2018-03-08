On March 8, 2019, audiences will finally get to see a female superhero headline a solo Marvel movie. “Captain Marvel” is still one year away, but we already know plenty about the flick.

Returning Cast: While this isn’t an Avengers flick, there will be some familiar faces. A pre-eye patch Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and young Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) will be in the movie. Of course, Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, but she is widely rumored to first appear in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

New Cast: Larson will be joined by plenty of actors who are new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jude Law will play Doctor Walter Lawson, a.k.a. Mar-Vell, Carol’s mentor. Ben Mendelsohn will play a villain. DeWanda Wise will make her film debut as a supporting character (Monica Rambeau is a popular guess). Gemma Chan will play Minn-Erva, a Kree geneticist and spy.

Period Piece: This will be Marvel’s first period movie since “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but the Brie Larson-starrer isn’t going that far back. “Captain Marvel” will take place in the 1990s.

Villains: A superhero needs a good villain to fight. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was confirmed that Carol would be going up against the Skrulls, and Mendelsohn is rumored to be playing the Skrull leader.

Plot: First and foremost, “Captain Marvel” is an origin story. The Marvel movie will show how Air Force pilot Carol Danvers ends up with powers. It will also dive into the Skrull-Kree war. Other than that, Marvel Studios hasn’t revealed much.

Creative Team: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct. Although Nicole Perlman and Meg LeFauve wrote drafts of the screenplay together, Geneva Robertson-Dworet has taken over writing. The female team in front of and behind the camera makes it the perfect flick to release on International Women’s Day.

Funny Girl: Robertson-Dworet can’t give away too much about the movie, but she noted that Captain Marvel knows how to deliver laughs. “Carol Danvers is one of the funniest comic book characters,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s so sassy, she’s such a smartass, she won’t take [expletive] from anyone, and the comic books do an amazing job at capturing that voice, and it was important that the entire Captain Marvel creative team [kept to that].”

Altered Origin: As previously reported, the origin story isn’t expected to be the same as the comics. Perlman noted that she didn’t want the story to look too similar to Green Lantern’s start, so some changes were made. “There’s a lot of reinvention that needs to happen,” she told the Any Time with Vin Forte podcast in 2016.

Green Suit: Captain Marvel won’t start out in her red, blue and gold suit. Set photos revealed that she is in a green outfit. It could be a reference to the original Mar-Vell suit in the comics, or it might be a reference to her alliance with the Kree.

“Captain Marvel” will be released March 8, 2019, but there will be a few other Marvel movies out before then. See the full MCU movie schedule HERE.