Las Vegas -- Disney’s “Captain Marvel” has only just started production, but The Walt Disney Company shared a brief update on the highly anticipated superhero adventure during its slate presentation on Tuesday at CinemaCon.

With the cast and crew one month into production, the studio did not have any footage to show the audience of exhibitors and press, but Cathleen Taff, EVP of Distribution at The Walt Disney Company, did tease what fans can expect of the 2019 adventure.

Taff revealed that alongside Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers moviegoers will see “familiar faces” in the big screen adaptation of the comic book tale. Taff added that the studio “couldn’t be more thrilled for this film.”

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney unveiled an extended scene from its “Avengers: Infinity War,” which is due to release in theaters on Friday. The clip showed Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord/Peter Quill meeting Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in space. The scene included Quill’s crew making jokes about his appearance in front of their new guest and a discussion of a plan to defeat villain Thanos, who is portrayed by Josh Brolin.

“Captain Marvel” is due in theaters in March 2019.