Although Cardi B and her fiancé Offset have continuously denied the “Bodak Yellow” rapper is pregnant, a new report alleges the star is expecting her first child and is due to give birth in a few months.

Pregnancy rumors began to circulate in February, when fans begin to suspect Cardi was pulling a “Kylie Jenner” and secretly hiding the fact that she was actually pregnant.

Despite her attempts to slam the rumors, sources close to the “Bartier Cardi” artist told TMZ she is expected to give birth this summer. The star will reportedly be close to seven months pregnant when she performs at Coachella next month, which means her due date will be around the first week of July.

The publication previously reported Cardi’s team spilled her pregnancy secret during Super Bowl weekend, when the star attended a party and the venue staff was told to bring her water rather than alcoholic beverages.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Although the “No Limit” artist later tried to brush off the request by telling fans she was scheduled for a performance after the bash and wanted to be sober on stage, members of her team continued to fuel pregnancy rumors.

Cardi’s people were allegedly worried the baby would negatively affect her income, but the latest report claims the rapper has no plans on slowing down despite her pregnancy.

The former “Love & Hip Hop: New York” cast member is expected to perform at Coachella and has every intention of going on with the show.

The rapper is also expected to go on tour with Bruno Mars in September, just two months after her rumored due date, and does not plan on backing out of her commitment.

Since the pregnancy rumors began to surface, Cardi has become more modest with her attire, opting to wear clothing that is loose around her stomach or outfits that completely hide what could be a growing baby bump.

While the star spent last month telling fans she has simply gained weight, and demanded they “let me fat in peace,” the artist no longer seems interested in addressing inquires about her possible pregnancy.

Cardi and Offset have yet to confirm whether the star is actually pregnant or if the latest report is false.

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images