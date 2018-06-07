Cardi B’s younger sister, Hennessy Carolina, has come out as bisexual. She revealed her sexuality on social media by showing off an intimate photo she took with her girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Carolina took to Instagram to share a snap that shows her and her girlfriend, who goes by Instagram name Melomiiich, kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in the City of Love, Paris. In the caption, Carolina revealed that she’s bisexual.

“If you can’t accept the B in (L)LGBTQ...(L)lesbian(G)ay(B)BISEXUAL(T)ransexual(Q)ueer, then pleased don’t speak up for the community if you can’t fully understand all of us,” Carolina wrote. “… Bisexual means you’re attracted to both genders. No matter what’s the status of the relationship or what you chose to do with that person.”

The 22-year-old television personality also gave a message to people who are still confused about their sexuality. “… if your [sic] still in your confused stage, please don’t talk for the whole community until you can fully comprehend ALL of us! We don’t like to be the judge or to be labeled. We just want to be excepted [sic] for who we are,” she said.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, who is currently expecting her first baby with Offset, couldn’t contain her happiness over her sister’s gesture. She expressed her support for her sister by tweeting: “Yaaaasss HENNESSY said it louder for the people in the back!”

Based on Melomiiich’s uploads on her Instagram account, the snap was taken back on March 27. Hennessy’s girlfriend also never kept their romance a secret since she’s been posting a lot of photos and videos from their dates and casual get-togethers on her account. On Jan. 23, Melomiiich shared a close-up photo with Hennessy and revealed in the caption that they were celebrating their first anniversary as a couple that day.

Last September, Hennessy opened up to BET about her relationship with Melomiiich, saying, “I saw her because it’s a her. I saw her, and I would never do that, and I was like, you know what? I want this person. I actually like that I did the first move, because nowadays I don’t trust nobody. It’s hard because I don’t know people’s real intentions nowadays, but as of right now I’m OK, I guess, because I feel like I found someone.”

Hennessy and her girlfriend refer to each other as their wife, but it’s not clear if they are married, as per People.

Photo: Getty Images/Rob Kim