Carole Middleton shared her plans for Prince Louis' christening.

In April, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child together. The youngest son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be baptized this month, and his grandmother apparently has lavish plans for the event.

In Carole's column for Baby London magazine, she reportedly shared how she would organize Prince Louis' christening, Daily Mail noted. Carole's ideas include a party that costs over $2,600 for the added extras alone. Middleton's mom called the event a "naming day celebration." Carole suggested buying Beatrix Potter or Teddy Bears Picnic decorations to set the theme. The items can be purchased on her website, Party Pieces.

She also recommended creating a time capsule box and asking guests to place "handwritten notes, photographs or trinkets" inside. It will be given to the baby on his 18th birthday.

Carole also recommended that the baby be wrapped in a silk gown from Monsoon and be showered with luxurious gifts. Her gift ideas include a English Trousseau piggy bank from Harrods ($61), Philippa Herbert plaster cast of the baby's feet ($353), Meminio leather memory case ($166) and a Steiff teddy ($40).

The Duchess of Cambridge's mom also wanted to recognize the guests' efforts by giving them presents. The former stewardess advised her readers to consider "votive candles, pretty chocolates and silver charms" for giveaways.

Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael, own the company called Party Pieces where they sell items for parties and different events. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding was considered a national celebration, so they stocked up on Union Jack flats, banner, bowler hats and fabric waving flags.

In related news, last month Carole visited Prince Louis when he turned a month older. Middleton's mom was spotted dropping by at Kensington Palace. She wore a pair of dark oversized shades and a button-down flora dress.

A day after the sighting, Queen Elizabeth II also paid the youngest royal a visit. The Queen was seen leaving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's home. She sported a pale boucle ensemble with sunglasses. She was seated in the back of her chauffeured car.

Middleton is still on maternity leave. She was last spotted with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Houghton horse trials in Norfolk in May. The Duchess is expected to attend the Trooping the Colours on June 9.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson