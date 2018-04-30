Carrie Underwood has shown off her face to her fans via a close-up video shared as an Instagram Story. This is the first time that the Grammy-winning singer gave a close-up look at her face after obtaining multiple stitches for the wounds she obtained from a freak accident a few months ago.

Over the weekend, Underwood posted a clip to her Instagram Story showing her and husband Mike Fisher inside a car. The “Jesus Take The Wheel” songstress captioned her post “Must we? So. Annoying.” in reference to the strange noises the Nashville Predators player was making while driving.

Aside from giving a glimpse of a special but simple moment between the couple, the “American Idol” Season 4 winner’s post also gave her fans a good look at her face since it was the first time that she had a close-up shot in a while, according to Us Weekly.

Underwood has intentionally avoided media attention while recovering from the injuries she got after falling in front of her home in a freak accident last November. It can be noted that the 35-year-old recording artist broke her wrist and needed around 40 to 50 stitches on her face because of the incident.

Underwood made her first public appearance for this year at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15. However, she avoided the red carpet and the cameras until it was time for her to perform her new music, titled “Cry Pretty,” on stage. Her makeup, which was inspired by her new song, also made it hard for her fans to tell if she had developed facial scars.

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

From the looks of her face in her latest Instagram Story though, it’s clear that Underwood’s fans do not need to worry at all. She looked glowing in the close-up vid and didn’t have any remnants of the stitches.

In a letter for her fans that Underwood posted on her website early this month, she assured everyone that she’s already doing well. “I’m doing pretty darn good these days. My wrist is almost back to normal, about [90 percent] there … and the docs say that last [10 percent] will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well,” she wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin