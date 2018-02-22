Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher has decided to put a stop on circulating rumors claiming that he is divorcing the “American Idol” Season 4 winner after being married for almost eight years.

The 37-year-old NHL player made it clear on Wednesday that he and Underwood are at a good place in their marriage. In response to a fan who gave him a piece of advice on his alleged marital woes via social media, Fisher said that he and Underwood have “never been better.”

The fan apparently thought that Fisher’s biblical post last weekend was his way of subtly confirming the rumors saying he and Underwood are in the process of legally separating for good. “Praying for you and Carrie. Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other. There are always bumps in the road,” the concerned fan commented to Fisher’s post that quotes Psalm 139:23-24, which read: “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

Since Fisher made his post amid reports alleging his and Underwood’s marital woes, many fans actually perceived it as a cry for help. The post has since received more than 22,000 comments from fans who were worried that the lovely couple could go separate ways.

Given Fisher’s response though, it’s clear that he and the Grammy-winning songstress are in no way heading to a divorce. In fact, a friend of Underwood’s recently disclosed to Us Weekly that she and her husband are in the process of trying to become pregnant, two years after welcoming their first son, Isaiah. “Everyone around her knows she wants a big family, and they’re always trying for another baby,” Underwood’s pal said.

The Canadian athlete and the country singer tied the knot in July 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Lake Oconee, Georgia. They exchanged wedding vows after almost two years of dating.

The rumors about the couple’s alleged divorce comes in the wake of Fisher’s decision to come out of retirement to play with the Nashville Predators. Fisher played for the Predators from 2011 through 2017. He became the team’s captain in 2016, but announced his retirement a year after. Several gossip sites jumped the gun and said that Underwood initiated the divorce because she was unhappy with her partner’s decision, according to E! News.

