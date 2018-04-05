Carrie Underwood got upset at the National Hockey League (NHL) after the latter’s decision on a goalie interference incident during the Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers game that favored the opponent of her husband’s team.

The “American Idol” Season 4 winner took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam the NHL and express her anger at the thought that husband Mike Fisher’s Predators team was robbed of a victory at Tuesday’s game.

“Goaltender interference? Are you out of your mind? On what planet? #WorsCallEver @PredsNHL #NSHvsFLA,” Underwood tweeted. In a follow-up, she stated, “Biggest pile of [poop emoji] ever! Preds were straight up robbed.” She then went on to ask the NHL to fix its decision saying, “I am seriously livid. @NHL, fix this.”

Underwood’s anger stemmed from the decision of NHL officials to disallow Predators alternate captain Filip Forsberg’s attempt at tying a goal during the final moments of the game. The NHL cited a goalie interference as the reason for the controversial call that resulted in the Panthers’ 2-1 win over the Predators, according to Us Weekly.

Fisher voiced his agreement with Underwood’s sentiments on social media. The 37-year-old athlete tweeted his wife of nearly eight years saying, “If there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s you’re always right. I love you, baby.”

Aside from Underwood, Predators fans are also frustrated with the NHL’s decision because it prevented their team from securing the Central Division and Western Conference titles. Moreover, there’s been an inconsistency with the NHL’s goaltender interference calls during this season.

Forsberg called out the NHL during his interview with The Tennessean. “It’s a goal. It's got to be a goal. ... I don't know what's going on. It's so inconsistent that we don't even know when it's a goal or not, but this one was clearly a goal. The puck was never covered. The goalie had no clue where it (was), and it ends up on my tape and it's in. And they somehow don't think so. I disagree 100 percent,” he said.

Predators head coach Peter Laviolette also disagreed with the NHL’s decision. “It was a tough call … We 100 percent disagree with the call,” he was quoted as saying after the game by NHL.com.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Correction- This article's headline originally stated Mike Fisher played for the Florida Panthers and that the game was won by the Nashville Predators. IBT regrets this error.