Rob Delaney just confirmed that his 2-year-old son has died of brain cancer.

On his Facebook page, the “Catastrophe” star penned a lengthy post about his son, Henry, and said that he was diagnosed with the illness in 2016, shortly after his first birthday. Delaney said that Henry passed away in January, but he only shared the news to his fans weeks later.

Delaney revealed that his wife and two older kids are also devastated over Henry’s death. “Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following 15 months living in hospitals,” he wrote.

Henry’s illness eventually made it difficult for him to move or talk so he had to learn his own version of sign language. “His drive to live and love and to connect was profound,” the funnyman said.

In his post, Delaney also thanked the nurses, doctors and hospital staff for helping Henry throughout his treatment.

The Amazon star also asked his fans to donate to Rainbow Trust and Noah’s Ark, two organizations that are focused on providing support for families with sick children.

“Finally, I ask that you respect my family’s privacy regarding this matter. I have nothing else to say that I haven’t said here. Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much,” he concluded.

Delaney also served as a co-writer for “Catastrophe.” He was raised in Massachusetts, and he studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He graduated in 1999 with a degree in musical theater. Delaney was also one of the first comedian’s to share his material on social media. Comedy writer and director Graham Linehan responded to one of Delaney’s tweets, and that’s when his career on television kicked off.

In 2010, Paste magazine named him as one of the funniest people on Twitter. Two years later, he became the first comedian to be recognized at the Comedy Awards hosted by Comedy Central.

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Amazon Studios