Cate Blanchett recently opened up about her decision to continue working with Woody Allen amid the latter’s sexual harassment allegations.

During a recent interview, the “Blue Jasmine” star said that she doesn’t think she has stayed silent regarding the allegations against the director. But she clarified that she was unaware of those issues when they worked together.

“At the time, I said it’s a very painful and complicated situation for the family, which I hope they have the ability to resolve. And if these allegations need to be re-examined which, in my understanding, they’ve been through court, then I’m a big believer in the justice system and setting legal precedents. If the case needs to be reopened, I am absolutely, wholeheartedly in support of that. Because I think there’s one thing about – social media is fantastic about raising awareness about issues, but it’s not the judge and jury,” she said (via Vanity Fair).

Blanchett also said that issues about sexual abuse and harassment need to go into court regardless if it’s from the entertainment industry or not.

Allen has been accused by his estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, of sexual abuse. Farrow said that the incident occurred when she was still very young. Several actors and actresses like Ellen Page, Colin Firth, Kate Winslet, and more showed their support towards Farrow.

However, Allen has denied his daughter’s allegations. He also released a statement to “CBS This Morning” in January to clarify that investigators already looked into Farrow’s claims 25 years ago, but they were unable to prove anything.

“When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both found it likely a vulnerable child had been coached to tell the story by her angry mother during a contentious breakup. Dylan’s older brother Moses has said that he witnessed their mother doing exactly that – relentlessly coaching Dylan, trying to drum into her that her father was a dangerous sexual predator,” he said.

