As the Cleveland Cavaliers wait for LeBron James to make a decision about his future, the team is looking to upgrade the roster that could surround the NBA’s best player. They have reportedly made calls to the San Antonio Spurs about Kawhi Leonard.

According to Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto, the Cavs have inquired about the disgruntled superstar. It was reported by multiple outlets Friday that Leonard wants to be traded by the Spurs.

A few obstacles stand in the way of Cleveland pulling off a deal for Leonard. San Antonio first, of course, has to try and move Leonard, who still has one year left on his contract. The Spurs refused to agree to LaMarcus Aldridge’s trade request last summer and ultimately signed the All-Star to a new deal.

Leonard will be sought after by teams that can offer the Spurs a much more appealing offer than the Cavs. The Boston Celtics, for example, have budding All-Stars already on the roster, as well as potential future lottery picks. The Los Angeles Lakers, reportedly Leonard’s preferred destination, have a slew of young players that the Spurs might be interested in.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Any offer Cleveland might make would have to start with the No.8 overall pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. They don’t exactly have any other desirable assets that could make San Antonio eager to trade their top player.

Maybe a three-team trade scenario exists in which dealing the No.8 pick, Kevin Love and other assets could give Cleveland Leonard. The Cavs would have Leonard on their roster for the 2018-2019 NBA season, but what about beyond that? Cleveland would risk losing Leonard as a free agent in 2019 if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Cleveland's location might be the best thing they have going for them in any potential trade talks. Chris Sheridan has reported for GetMetSports.com that the Spurs won't trade Leonard to a Western Conference team, and others have speculated just as much. Maybe San Antonio would take a lesser package in return to send Leonard to the East and not help a rival like the Lakers.

No one saw last summer's trade between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers coming. Indiana sent Paul George to Oklahoma City, and the forward could be headed elsewhere in free agency after spending just one season with the Thunder.

Now:



1) If the Spurs grant Kawhi Leonard’s request, they're under no obligation to trade him to a "preferred" team.



2) Their only obligation would be to make the best deal 4 themselves.



3) And it would clearly make more sense for them to trade him east than keep him in the west. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) June 15, 2018

Assuming Leonard is fully recovered from the leg injury that forced him to miss almost all of last season, he might be the perfect teammate to play alongside LeBron James. With two Defensive Player of the Year awards, he would significantly improve what was one of the league’s worst defenses in 2018. Leonard’s become a terrific three-point shooter in recent seasons, and he’d have plenty of open looks by sharing the court with James.

James knows all-too-well how good Leonard is, having seen him win the 2014 NBA Finals MVP award when the Spurs eliminated the Miami Heat in five games. James would have to commit to returning to Cleveland for any chance of a Leonard-Cleveland trade to be possible.