LeBron James will find himself back on the court just two days after carrying his team to a Game 7 victory. The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to visit the Toronto Raptors Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

It took all James had for Cleveland to avoid a first-round upset at the hands of the Indiana Pacers. The NBA’s best player scored 45 points in 43 minutes Sunday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena as Cleveland barely survived against the Eastern Conference’s No.5 seed.

James didn’t rest until the one-minute mark of the third quarter in Game 7, and he averaged a league-high 41.1 minutes per game in the opening round.

“I'm burnt right now,” an admittedly tired James told reporters Sunday afternoon. “I’m not thinking about Toronto right now until tomorrow. I’m ready to go home. Can we? I’m tired. I want to go home.”

Game 1 starts at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday night. TNT will have the TV coverage, and fans can watch a live stream at TNTdrama.com.

Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto has a few advantages in the conference semifinals opener. The Raptors will play at home and on four days’ of rest, having clinched their first-round series Friday night with a Game 6 win against the Washington Wizards.

Cleveland and Toronto met in the second round of the playoffs last year. They also faced off in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs didn’t have much trouble winning either series, and they swept Toronto a season ago.

Things could be different this time around, now that Toronto looks like the better team. The Raptors finished first in the East standings and nine games ahead of the Cavs. Cleveland no longer has Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love has not performed like the player that was an All-Star in the regular season.

The Raptors already ended their streak of 10 straight Game 1 losses when they opened up the first round with a win. They are favored to defeat the Cavs both on Tuesday and in the series.

Cleveland was blown out in Game 1 of their first-round series, despite a triple-double by LeBron James.

