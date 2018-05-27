With a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, the Boston Celtics on Sunday host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The key story of the matchup is the Cavs playing without Kevin Love. The star forward has been ruled out due to a concussion and will be replaced by Jeff Green. Love averaged 12.5 points per game in the series, while Green has averaged 7.0 points. The absence of Love likely means extended minutes for Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr.

"I'm sure it's a big loss for them," Celtics forward Al Horford said about the Cavs losing Love.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue will almost certainly rely on LeBron James in such a pivotal matchup. James, who has battled fatigue in the series and hurt his knee in Game 6, has been exceptional since a subpar effort in Game 1. James posted 42 points in Game 2, 44 points in Game 4 and 46 points in Game 6.

In Games 7s, James has a 5-2 record and he hasn't missed an NBA Finals since 2010. He will be facing a Celtics squad that is 10-0 at home in the postseason.

Despite the absence of injured stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, Boston has thrived with a balanced attack from a young group of perimeter players.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has mostly looked to swingman Jaylen Brown for offense, as the 21-year-old has averaged 20.8 points per game in the series. But Stevens also has crafty point guard Terry Rozier and steady swingman Jayson Tatum, who have combined to average 26.3 shots.

The winner advances to the NBA Finals to meet the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. The Rockets and Warriors are tied in the best-of-seven series, 3-3, with Game 7 on Monday night in Houston.

Betting Odds: Celtics -2.5 points

Over/Under: 110 points

Prediction: Boston will likely rely on Rozier and Tatum, two players who seem up to the task on both ends of the court. However, the total effort from the Celtics probably won't be enough. Expect James to put on another show for the ages, leading the Cavs to a tight victory.

Cavs defeat Celtics

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images