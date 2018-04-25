LeBron James said he felt like "a kid" again after hitting a game-winning three-pointer to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a 3-2 lead in their first round series against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

With the game tied at 95-95 in the final few seconds, James made a crucial block off Pacers guard Victor Oladipo's lay-up attempt with three seconds remaining before sinking the three in trademark step-back fashion to win the game 98-95 as the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, erupted.

It was an all-round classic performance from the 33-year-old who finished the game with a remarkable 44 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 42 minutes of action as the Cavs will now head to Indianapolis requiring just one more win to progress to the second round after previously trailing 2-1.

Reflecting on the block and his game-winner, James recalls how the moment was reminiscent to when he was playing basketball as a kid with buzzer-beating scenarios.

Photo: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

"I try to make plays like that all the time," James told reporters during the post-game press conference. "I mean he [Oladipo] made a heck of a move, got me leaning right, he went left and I just tried to use my recovery speed and get back up there and make a play at the ball and I was able to make a play."

"[Then] trust what I've always worked on. As a kid, you always have those 3, 2, 1 moments and that's what it kind of felt like. Felt like I was a kid all over again, playing basketball at my house with makeshift hoops and my socks as a basketball and making the noise, so that's what it felt like," he said.

But despite the moment seeming pivotal in the Cavaliers' chase for a second NBA title in three seasons, James played down his winner and is already focused on Game 6 which takes place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday.

The Cavs once again surrendered a double-digit second half lead, for the fourth time in the series, and James is hoping him and his teammates can play at their best throughout next time.

"It [the winner] gives us a lead in the series," he added. "It will be talked about today, tomorrow, but Friday is Game 6 and we got to figure out a way to play a complete four-quarter game."

James also gave credit to the fans with whom he celebrated after his winner, stating he was happy to give them their money's worth.

"They were electric tonight and they know me," James explained. "They know me for 11 years of my career. They paid their hard-earned money to come see us play and for me and my ball club and for us to go out there and have a game like we had tonight, it was just my show and our show of appreciation to them."