The Cleveland Cavaliers were among the most active teams before the trade deadline and received the approval of their lone superstar and face of the organization. LeBron James on Friday morning told reporters that he likes "the pieces that we have coming in."

The Cavs entered the deadline as the league's oldest team. General manager Kolby Altman revamped the roster Thursday while injecting youth.

Cleveland added Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. from the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Rodney Hood from the Utah Jazz and George Hill from the Sacramento Kings. While Hill is 31 years old, the other three players are all 25 years old.

"I think we became a younger team, more athletic. We added some more shooting, as well. So, we'll have to see how it meshes," James said, striking a positive tone. He added that it "should be fun" to have the new additions.

James, 33, is expected to test the free-agent market in the summer. There has been speculation that this will be his final season in Cleveland.

James lost a lot of veteran experience on Thursday. Altman traded Jae Crowder, Channing Frye, Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert, Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade. James has a close relationship with Wade and had expressed appreciation for Frye.

"It's always tough when you lose teammates," James said. "The trade deadline is always a difficult time for everybody.

"I wish it could've been a lot better than it was."

James wished "the best" to all six players that left the team, and explained that he and the coaching must get the new players "on the same page." He described the four new players as "pretty smart guys."

It might be considered a fresh start for James and the Cavs. After star guard Kyrie Irving was traded to the Celtics, the Cavs were dealt an injury blow when forward Kevin Love suffered a hand injury. Though James is still surrounded by some familiar faces, such as Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver, the rotation now features 22-year-old Cedi Osman playing a bigger role.

After the trade, the Cavs improved their odds to win the East, according to Westgate SuperBook. The Cavs currently have the third-best odds (10/1) to win the NBA Finals, behind the Golden State Warriors (4/7) and Houston Rockets (13/2).

With a trimmed lineup, the Cavs won a road game Friday against the struggling Atlanta Hawks, 123-107. The Cavs face the Celtics with their new lineup on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

