The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to avoid a 3-1 deficit to the Indiana Pacers in their best-of-seven first-round series when the two teams meet Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Pacers guard Lance Stephenson on Saturday expressed optimism and did some instigating.

“We have full control right now,” Stephenson told reporters. “We have to keep it. We get another win in our building, and that’s when I think they’re going to start panicking. We’re going to bring it like we (brought) it the first game.”

Shooting guard Victor Oladipo has led the Pacers in scoring, averaging 24 points over the three games. Small forward Bojan Bogdanovic has done his part, as well, averaging 17.7 points per game. Bogdanovic, who scored 30 points in Game 3, said he expects Game 4 to be a "war."

The Cavs are looking to rebound from some uninspired play. LeBron James has stated that he is pleased with the Cavs' defense, but wants more from the offense. Cleveland has averaged just 90 points in the series and has shot just 44.3 points from the field.

Cavs point guard George Hill is listed as questionable for Game 4 due to back spasms. Hill played 23 minutes in Game 3 and scored 13 points.

According to OddsShark.com, Cavs are 1-point favorites. The over/under is 204 points.

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Livestream: TNTDrama.com or TNT App

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images