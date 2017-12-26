Celebrities, they’re just like us, especially when it comes to Christmas. They spent the holiday with loved ones, eating great food, opening good presents and enjoying some fun times.

Here’s how exactly some famous families celebrated Christmas in 2017.

Miley Cyrus

The “Voice” coach had a big family affair with her parents, siblings and grandma. While they all took a nice picture together in front of stockings and a Christmas tree, with Miley and Brandi Cyrus wearing matching Santa sweaters, the real fun happened when the music came on.

Sisters Miley, Brandi and Noah, along with their mom Tish, all began dancing up a storm when the Christmas music started.

“The tree ain't the only thang gettin LIT this year,” Miley wrote with the video of the dance.

Gwen Stefani

Instead of simply wrapping up individual presents, the singer took it up a notch and wrapped up the entrance to the living room where the tree and all the gifts were. In order to get to them, her three kids had to run hand-in-hand down a hallway and break down the wall of wrapping paper. Of course, it was all posted on Instagram in a cute little video where Blake Shelton can also be seen it, looking like he, too, is filming it all.

Mindy Kaling

The actress just gave birth to her first child last week and while she didn’t post a picture of her newborn to Instagram, she did post a fun photo of The Flintstones mother and baby, with the caption, “Merry Christmas, I hope you get everything you want this year.”

Jennifer Lopez

The singer had a comfortable, pajama-filled celebration with her family and friends, including her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

“Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones,” she wrote along with photos of the occasion.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

The couple welcomed their first child, Gunner Stone, in October, which gave them a big extra reason to be celebrating this Christmas. The Pratt family took in the holiday in front of a nice size tree, decked out with fun lights and ornaments. They even took a sweet photo in front of it, with both parents kissing Gunner’s head, while he was wearing an adorable bowtie.

“Merry Christmas,” Heidi captioned the photo. “This was the most amazing, heart filling, blessed Christmas of my life! Thank you God. Last year I dreamed and prayed for this angel! What a dream come true!”

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Though Gellar spent Christmas Eve making sure everything was nice and perfect for her kids for the following morning, she made sure to have some fun with it. She wore festive pajamas and literally slid into the living room, right in front of the tree, as she continued to get everything all set up.

“The kids are tucked into bed...and now the real work begins,” she wrote along with a few pictures and videos. “Xmas is a lot of work when you are an adult, but all worth it when you see your children’s faces #SantaWasHere.”