Omarosa Manigault may be in danger of winning in “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Warning: This article contains spoilers from episodes of “Celebrity Big Brother” that have not yet aired. Read at your own risk!

After Friday night’s live Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions, the houseguests once again participated in another game. Ross Matthews was crowned as HOH, and he was tasked to put two houseguests up for eviction. Since Ross and Ariadna Gutierrez are friends, he told her beforehand that he will be putting her up as a pawn.

Ross also told Ariadna that she should win the POV so that he could keep the nominations the same and send out Omarosa on Sunday night. Details about the POV competition are still being kept under wraps, but it Omarosa will not win POV, this could be the end of the line for her.

Omarosa has tried to take Ross out twice, but she did not succeed. Every single time she would nominate him, Ross would win the POV and save himself. So Omarosa could really be in danger because Marissa Jaret Winokur will not vote against Ariadna.

Meanwhile, “Celebrity Big Brother” host Julie Chen said that Omarosa made a wrong move of sending James Maslow home on Friday. “She should have knocked out Mark, leaving James in need of a ride or die. She could have conceivably convinced to make a final two deal with him, saying together they would knock out Ari, then Ross and Marissa,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

When asked who she thinks will win in the first ever season of “Celebrity Big Brother,” Chen said that Ross has the highest chance of winner. Mark McGrath is the least likely to win, according to the host.

And somewhere in between the two lies Ariadna, who if she keeps winning the POV could become the final HOH and secure her spot in the finale. “But Ari can win competitions so don’t rule her out,” Chen said.

“Celebrity Big Brother” US will return to CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.

Photo: Getty Images/Alex Wong