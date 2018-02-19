The tables have turned inside the “Celebrity Big Brother” house!

Warning: This article contains spoilers from episodes of “Celebrity Big Brother.” Read at your own risk!

Omarosa Manigault just became this week’s Head of Household (HOH), and the former White House staff is out for blood. She made it clear that her targets are the duos in the house, and this includes Ross Matthews, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Brandi Glanville and Ariadna Gutierrez.

After making deals with James Maslow, Mark McGrath and Metta World Peace, Omarosa decided to put Brandi and Ross up for eviction. Between the two houseguests, Ross is the bigger threat. He also happens to be a super fan and knows the ins and outs of the game.

Ross knew that if he doesn’t win the Power of Veto (POV), he will be sent home. And maybe even staying inside the house wouldn’t be good for him since Shannon Elizabeth said that she wouldn’t vote for him to become the winner anyway.

But while Ross is already convinced that she will be going home this week, a new twist has been introduced. The first America’s Vote for the season will gave “Celebrity Big Brother” fans the chance to change the direction of the POV competition.

The Diamond Veto has the power to remove one of the nominees from the chopping block and name a replacement nominee. The VIP Veto gives the winner the option to use the POV once or twice or not at all during the same POV meeting.

Spotlight Veto “is guaranteed to be in the spotlight at the Veto Meeting, because this Veto has to be used to save one of the two nominees from the chopping block. Voting for the three POV twists is now open, but it will be closed on Feb. 19 at 12 p.m. EST.

Fans of “Celebrity Big Brother” may vote for one of the three twists for up to 20 times. Whoever wins the POV will receive the twist that also garnered the most number of votes.

“Celebrity Big Brother” US Season 1 will return to CBS on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.

Photo: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka)