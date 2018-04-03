2018 is quickly trying to become the year that love died, with dozens of celebrity couples who fans adored already calling it quits with only three months completed.

The latest couple to break fans hearts and announce their separation were Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who met on the set of “Step Up,” and were together for 13 years.

However, they aren’t the only couple who called it quits this year. See some of the other unexpected and shocking splits that have already occurred below.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum:

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum called it quits in April 2018. Here, they are pictured attending the premiere of Amazon’s “Comrade Detective” in Hollywood, California on Aug. 3, 2017 Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The former “Step Up” stars confirmed their split via an announcement on Twitter April 2. In the statement, the pair said they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” because their lives were taking them on “different paths,” for now. The pair shares a daughter together, Everly.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola:

Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola split in 2018 after two years of dating. Here they are pictured attending the 2017 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 12, 2017. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After more than two years of dating, former Miss Universe (and Nick Jonas ex) Olivia Culpo confirmed she had split from boyfriend Danny Amendola, a wide receiver who had recently been traded from the New England Patriots to the Miami Dolphins. Culpo confirmed the split in an interview with Access Hollywood on March 28.

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.:

Vanessa trump and Donald Trump Jr Vanessa Trump, pictured with Donald Trump Jr. at President Donald Trump’s Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington D.C., filed for divorce in 2018. Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Though some have expected a potential divorce announcement between the president and First Lady following the exposure of an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, it was his son, Donald Trump Jr. whose marriage came to an official end this year. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years in March. They have five children together, Kai, Donald Trump III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux:

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, pictured at Jason Bateman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling ceremony in Hollywood, California, on July 26, 2017, announced a split right after Valentine’s Day in 2018. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Just one day after Valentine’s Day, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they were splitting up after only two years of marriage. It didn’t take long for rumors to quickly begin swirling that she was reuniting with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, who split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff:

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff split in 2018. The former couple are pictured together at the New York premiere of the Sixth and Final Season of “Girls” on Feb. 2, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The former “Girls” star and Fun frontman called it quits in early January after several years together. Their romance had previously inspired the Taylor Swift song, “You Are in Love” from her 1989 album.

Nicki Minaj and Nas:

Nicki Minaj and Nas Nicki Minaj and Nas called it quits in 2018. Here the singers are photographed at his birthday party sponsored by Hennessy in New York City on Sept. 13, 2017. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Hennessy

Nicki Minaj started off 2018 as a single woman, with news breaking as the year began that she and Nas had called it quits after seven months of dating.

Other couples who called it quits include:

Logic and Jessica Andrea

Logic and Jessica Andrea Logic split from wife Jessica Andrea in 2018. The two are pictured attending the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York City on Jan. 28, 2018. Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki

Alicia Silverstone Christopher Jarecki Actress Alicia Silverstone split from husband Christopher Jarecki after 20 years. The two are pictured at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 25, 2008 Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane split in 2018. Here, they are pictured at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on June 3, 2017. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore

Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore, pictured at an after-party for the premiere of “Season of the Witch” in New York on Jan. 4, 2011, split in 2018. Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Relativity Media

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin, pictured at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at the Summer TCAs in Beverly Hills, California on Aug. 4, 2015, split in 2018. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Samsung

Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips

Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips Julie Bowen split from husband Scott Philipps in 2018. The former couple are pictured at the Los Angeles LGBT Center 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards in West Hollywood, California, on Sept. 24, 2016. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Gala