2018 is quickly trying to become the year that love died, with dozens of celebrity couples who fans adored already calling it quits with only three months completed.

The latest couple to break fans hearts and announce their separation were Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum, who met on the set of “Step Up,” and were together for 13 years.

However, they aren’t the only couple who called it quits this year. See some of the other unexpected and shocking splits that have already occurred below.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum:

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The former “Step Up” stars confirmed their split via an announcement on Twitter April 2. In the statement, the pair said they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” because their lives were taking them on “different paths,” for now. The pair shares a daughter together, Everly.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola:

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

After more than two years of dating, former Miss Universe (and Nick Jonas ex) Olivia Culpo confirmed she had split from boyfriend Danny Amendola, a wide receiver who had recently been traded from the New England Patriots to the Miami Dolphins. Culpo confirmed the split in an interview with Access Hollywood on March 28.

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.:

Photo: Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Though some have expected a potential divorce announcement between the president and First Lady following the exposure of an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, it was his son, Donald Trump Jr. whose marriage came to an official end this year. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years in March. They have five children together, Kai, Donald Trump III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux:

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Just one day after Valentine’s Day, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced they were splitting up after only two years of marriage. It didn’t take long for rumors to quickly begin swirling that she was reuniting with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, who split from Angelina Jolie in 2016.

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff:

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The former “Girls” star and Fun frontman called it quits in early January after several years together. Their romance had previously inspired the Taylor Swift song, “You Are in Love” from her 1989 album.

Nicki Minaj and Nas:

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Hennessy

Nicki Minaj started off 2018 as a single woman, with news breaking as the year began that she and Nas had called it quits after seven months of dating.

Other couples who called it quits include:

Logic and Jessica Andrea

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki

Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Relativity Media

Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Samsung

Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Gala