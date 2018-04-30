The Boston Celtics have home-court advantage and one of the league's best defenses as they enter the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, Brad Stevens' squad will be the heavy underdogs against the up-and-coming Philadelphia 76ers.

Betting site OddsShark lists the 76ers as -370 favorites and the Celtics as +310 underdogs ahead of Monday's Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

There have been questions as to whether Boston can overcome the injuries to swingman Gordon Hayward, who has missed nearly the entire season, and guard Kyrie Irving, who has been out since March 11.

Irving's absence may be the key factor of the series. In the head-to-head regular-season series with the Sixers, Irving appeared in all three victories but sat out the lone loss to rest a sore left shoulder.

While the Celtics have lost key players to injuries, the Sixers were bolstering their roster. In February, the Sixers signed shooting guard Marco Belinelli and forward Ersan Ilyasova. In the Sixers' first-round matchup against the Miami Heat, Belinelli averaged 16.6 points per game, while Ilyasova averaged 10.8 points.

The Sixers are coming off an impressive first-round series. The Heat looked overmatched against the Sixers, giving up an average of 114 points per game in five games.

Rookie Ben Simmons provided head coach Brett Brown with a near triple-double in the series, with averages of 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Along with Ilyasova and Belinelli, Dario Saric and J.J. Redick both averaged double digits in scoring.

Young center Joel Embiid missed the first two games due to concussion protocol and didn't seem to play at his best when he returned for Game 3. He only shot 42 percent from the field in the series and had at least four fouls in each game. But the 24-year-old was a strong presence in the paint, finishing with a total of nine blocks and 31 rebounds.

Boston's defense can be crucial to overcoming the Sixers. In the first round, the Celtics denied the Milwaukee Bucks from scoring off fast breaks in Game 7.

Marcus Morris was in disbelief the Celtics held the Bucks to 0 fast-break points: “Damn. Zero?” pic.twitter.com/uFYx5EfGjD — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) April 29, 2018

But the Celtics may need to improve their shooting if they hope to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Against Milwaukee, the Celtics shot 44.3 percent from the field, 35.0 percent from beyond the arc and 75.3 percent from the free-throw line — among the worst figures of any playoff team.

Stevens could find scoring from several different options. Speedy point guard Terry Rozier has filled in admirably for Irving, averaging 17.6 points per game against Milwaukee. In Game 7, he notched 26 points and nine assists. Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford all contributed multiple double-digit efforts against Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown, however, is doubtful for Game 1 due to a hamstring strain.

Prediction: If the Celtics can take advantage of a raucous home crowd in the first two games and limit the 76ers’ scoring opportunities, it could be a very interesting and tight series. Strong interior defense from Aron Baynes and Greg Monroe could play a big role in a possible upset.

But the 76ers are clicking at the right time and are playing with a great deal of confidence. Expect Philadelphia to advance behind inspired play from Simmons and Embiid.

Philadelphia in 6