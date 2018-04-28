The series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks was expected to be the most competitive of the first round, and that’s essentially been the case through six games. Maybe each individual contest hasn’t been close, but it will take a deciding Game 7 in Boston Saturday night to determine which team advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Milwaukee defeated Boston 97-86 in Game 6, improving their home record to 3-0 in the series. The Celtics have gone undefeated at home, as well, giving them an advantage at TD Garden in Game 7. Boston is a 4.5-point home favorite, via OddsShark, and the over/under is 195.

TNT will broadcast Game 7, which starts at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday night.

The Celtics were the better team all season long, but the season-ending knee injury to Kyrie Irving could cut their playoff run short. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo is far and away the best player in the series, and his play could determine which team goes on to face the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game on 59.6 percent shooting. He’s been much more aggressive in Milwaukee’s three wins, taking 56 shots in 108 minutes. Antetokounmpo has put up just 48 shots in 129 minutes in the Bucks’ three losses.

After going five-of-10 from the field in a 92-87 Game 5 loss, Antetokounmpo went 13-of-23 from the field with 31 points and 14 rebounds in Milwaukee’s Game 6 victory.

"I think my team did a good job of looking for me," Antetokounmpo told reporters Wednesday night, via ESPN.com. "I was able to rebound the ball and find lanes in transition too. I was out there, I was trying to make plays, be aggressive, and that's what I did tonight."

Jaylen Brown has looked like a future star, averaging 20.5 points per game on 48 percent shooting. The team, however, has still struggled offensively, failing to score 100 points in three of the last four games. Boston didn’t score more than 92 points in any of those three contests.

Boston hasn’t had much of an answer for Khris Middleton, who’s scoring 23.5 points on 15.7 shots per game. If he can give Antetokounmpo the support he needs, the No.2 seed Celtics could be looking at a first-round exit.

Prediction: Milwaukee over Boston, 96-94