Boston Celtics could be handed a much-needed injury boost during the ongoing Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers with point guard Shane Larkin poised to return.

The Celtics point guard was sidelined with a sprained left shoulder but coach Brad Stevens is hopeful he can return during the ongoing series with the Cavaliers, but is unsure if he will make it for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

"I'd say there's a chance (he returns this series), but I doubt it for tomorrow night," Stevens said, as quoted on Masslive. "I don't know what he'll be listed as. I don't know if he'll be listed as doubtful. My guess would be he'll be listed as out, but I have not talked to our trainers yet about it."

Larkin’s return will provide more options off the bench for Stevens, who is playing the Eastern Conference finals with a depleted squad. Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are the two biggest casualties with both players ruled out for the entire campaign.

The point guard’s return will not make them favorites against the Cavaliers, but he can provide an option from the bench, which will allow the coach to give Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier a much-needed break to recharge during the game. Larkin can share the ball handling duties, while also providing cover in defense.

According to Masslive, Larkin looked comfortable while practicing his shooting on Sunday, but winced a lot when he was working on his passing. The point guard was happy with the work that he is doing and is hopeful that he can return before the end of the ongoing series.

The 25-year-old is keen to avoid a setback after admitting that another blow to the shoulder will see him have to go under the knife. But he is keen to come back and help his team make the NBA Finals.

"There was a little pain here and there, but that's just something I'm going to have to get used to going forward," Larkin said after practice. "But everything is pretty good. My shot is getting more fluid. Just being able to fend off people is the next step, so everything's progressing in the right way and I'm feeling good."

“I feel like I'm pretty close," he added. "The biggest part is just being able to protect the shoulder from another blow like that, because another blow like that means more severe injury and surgery and all that. So I don't want to have that happen, but obviously with the opportunity that we have, I want to be a part of that and help my team in any way I can. So hopefully I'll be out there soon."

The Eastern Conference Finals is currently tied at 2-2 after the Cavaliers won both their home games. They will return to the TD Garden in Boston for Game 5 of the series on Wednesday night with tip off set for 8.30 p.m. EDT with live TV coverage available on ESPN.