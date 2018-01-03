Samsung and Sony are among the companies that will be showing off their upcoming products and new inventions at next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The South Korean firm and the Japanese company will make their presence felt at the largest consumer electronics exhibition by showcasing a slew of new devices to the attendees and the press covering the big event. 

Whether you are attending the trade show personally or you’re just going to watch the live stream of the events from the comforts of your home, it is imperative that you know the schedule of Samsung and Sony’s keynote presentations at this year’s CES. The presentations will serve as the highlight of the companies’ showcase, and it is usually during these media-only events when the firms grab the chance to drop some interesting news.

The Galaxy Note 8 manufacturer is set to hold its very important presentation on Jan. 8, Monday, at 2–2:45 p.m. local time. Samsung’s media-only event will take place at Mandalay Bay, Mandalay Bay, Level 2, Mandalay G. There’s no information on what the South Korea giant is planning for its keynote presentation, but it is unlikely to include the unveiling of the highly anticipated Galaxy S9. The new flagship device is believed to be launching at MWC in Barcelona this coming February. 

On the contrary, Sony is scheduled to have its presentation at 5–5:45 p.m. local time on the same day. Per the CES website, the Japanese corporation’s venue for its keynote presentation would be Tech East, LVCC, Central Hall, 17300. There’s also no official word on the products that Sony would be launching at the big event, but the firm did say that its President and CEO Kaz Hirai is going to unveil a “new generation of Sony innovations” during its keynote presentation. 

Meanwhile, many Samsung officials are attending CES 2018 to serve as speakers for various conferences that are set to happen throughout the electronics show. Below is a comprehensive list of all the conferences that will be conducted by Samsung officials:

  • Jenni Chun

Manager, Corporate Regulatory and Environmental Affairs

Samsung Electronics America

Title: Sustainability Policies in the Tech Industry

Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N253

Date & Time: 2:15-3:15 PM January 11

  • Wonjin Kim

Director of B2B Wearable Product Marketing

Samsung

Title: The Wearable Workforce

Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302

Date & Time: 10:15-11:15 AM January 11

  • Michael Lawder

SVP, Customer Care

Samsung Electronics

Title: Privacy and Support: Creating Seamless Connected Experiences

Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405

Date & Time: 12:15-1:25 PM January 9

  • Yoon Lee

SVP, Head of Product Innovation Team and Head of Content Services

Samsung Electronics America

Title: Homes of the Future: Tech Smart

Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N256

Date & Time: 10:15-11:15 AM January 10

  • Nana Murugesan

Vice President and General Manager

Samsung Electronics America

Title: The New World of Digital Payments

Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302

Date & Time: 9-11:15 AM January 9

Title: Voice Control: Improving the Smart Home Experience

Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405

Date & Time: 10:45 AM-12 PM January 9

  • David Rhew

Chief Medical Officer, Head of Healthcare and Fitness

Samsung Electronics America

Title: The Positive Future of Value Based Healthcare

Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261

Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:15 PM January 9

Title: Next Big Thing: The Invisible Doctor

Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N257

Date & Time: 3-4 PM January 9

  • David Rhew

Chief Medical Officer and Head of Healthcare and Fitness

Samsung Electronics America

Title: Emerging Tech: AI, VR, Biometrics, Diagnostics, Data

Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4304

Date & Time: 3:30-5 PM January 10

  • Dan Schinasi

Director, Product Planning - Consumer Electronics

Samsung

Title: What Will TV Look Like in 2020?

Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261

Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM January 10

  • James Stansberry

Senior Vice President and Global GM of ARTIK IoT Business

Samsung

Title: Connected Devices Connecting Everything

Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261

Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM January 8

  • Brett Worthington

VP, Global Business Development & Partnerships

Samsung SmartThings

Title: DIY Smart Home Security: The Next Big Opportunity

Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405

Date & Time: 1:30-1:50 PM January 9

  • Bachir Zeroual

Head of VR Marketing

Samsung Electronics America

Title: We’re Going Live! Thrills with Experiential Tech

Location: Tech South, ARIA, Level 1, Bristlecone 4

Date & Time: 4-4:40 PM January 10

Samsung Samsung is expected to showcase new products and inventions at CES 2018. Photo: Reuters/Rick Wilking