Samsung and Sony are among the companies that will be showing off their upcoming products and new inventions at next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The South Korean firm and the Japanese company will make their presence felt at the largest consumer electronics exhibition by showcasing a slew of new devices to the attendees and the press covering the big event.

Whether you are attending the trade show personally or you’re just going to watch the live stream of the events from the comforts of your home, it is imperative that you know the schedule of Samsung and Sony’s keynote presentations at this year’s CES. The presentations will serve as the highlight of the companies’ showcase, and it is usually during these media-only events when the firms grab the chance to drop some interesting news.

The Galaxy Note 8 manufacturer is set to hold its very important presentation on Jan. 8, Monday, at 2–2:45 p.m. local time. Samsung’s media-only event will take place at Mandalay Bay, Mandalay Bay, Level 2, Mandalay G. There’s no information on what the South Korea giant is planning for its keynote presentation, but it is unlikely to include the unveiling of the highly anticipated Galaxy S9. The new flagship device is believed to be launching at MWC in Barcelona this coming February.

On the contrary, Sony is scheduled to have its presentation at 5–5:45 p.m. local time on the same day. Per the CES website, the Japanese corporation’s venue for its keynote presentation would be Tech East, LVCC, Central Hall, 17300. There’s also no official word on the products that Sony would be launching at the big event, but the firm did say that its President and CEO Kaz Hirai is going to unveil a “new generation of Sony innovations” during its keynote presentation.

Meanwhile, many Samsung officials are attending CES 2018 to serve as speakers for various conferences that are set to happen throughout the electronics show. Below is a comprehensive list of all the conferences that will be conducted by Samsung officials:

Jenni Chun

Manager, Corporate Regulatory and Environmental Affairs



Samsung Electronics America

Title: Sustainability Policies in the Tech Industry



Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N253



Date & Time: 2:15-3:15 PM January 11

Wonjin Kim

Director of B2B Wearable Product Marketing



Samsung

Title: The Wearable Workforce



Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302



Date & Time: 10:15-11:15 AM January 11

Michael Lawder

SVP, Customer Care



Samsung Electronics

Title: Privacy and Support: Creating Seamless Connected Experiences



Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405



Date & Time: 12:15-1:25 PM January 9

Yoon Lee

SVP, Head of Product Innovation Team and Head of Content Services



Samsung Electronics America

Title: Homes of the Future: Tech Smart



Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N256



Date & Time: 10:15-11:15 AM January 10

Nana Murugesan

Vice President and General Manager



Samsung Electronics America

Title: The New World of Digital Payments



Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302



Date & Time: 9-11:15 AM January 9

Title: Voice Control: Improving the Smart Home Experience



Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405



Date & Time: 10:45 AM-12 PM January 9

David Rhew

Chief Medical Officer, Head of Healthcare and Fitness



Samsung Electronics America

Title: The Positive Future of Value Based Healthcare



Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261



Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:15 PM January 9

Title: Next Big Thing: The Invisible Doctor



Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N257



Date & Time: 3-4 PM January 9

David Rhew

Chief Medical Officer and Head of Healthcare and Fitness



Samsung Electronics America

Title: Emerging Tech: AI, VR, Biometrics, Diagnostics, Data



Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4304



Date & Time: 3:30-5 PM January 10

Dan Schinasi

Director, Product Planning - Consumer Electronics



Samsung

Title: What Will TV Look Like in 2020?



Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261



Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM January 10

James Stansberry

Senior Vice President and Global GM of ARTIK IoT Business



Samsung

Title: Connected Devices Connecting Everything



Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261



Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM January 8

Brett Worthington

VP, Global Business Development & Partnerships



Samsung SmartThings

Title: DIY Smart Home Security: The Next Big Opportunity



Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405



Date & Time: 1:30-1:50 PM January 9

Bachir Zeroual

Head of VR Marketing



Samsung Electronics America

Title: We’re Going Live! Thrills with Experiential Tech



Location: Tech South, ARIA, Level 1, Bristlecone 4



Date & Time: 4-4:40 PM January 10

