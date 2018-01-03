CES 2018 Dates, Schedule: When Is Samsung, Sony Holding Keynote Presentations?
Samsung and Sony are among the companies that will be showing off their upcoming products and new inventions at next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The South Korean firm and the Japanese company will make their presence felt at the largest consumer electronics exhibition by showcasing a slew of new devices to the attendees and the press covering the big event.
Whether you are attending the trade show personally or you’re just going to watch the live stream of the events from the comforts of your home, it is imperative that you know the schedule of Samsung and Sony’s keynote presentations at this year’s CES. The presentations will serve as the highlight of the companies’ showcase, and it is usually during these media-only events when the firms grab the chance to drop some interesting news.
The Galaxy Note 8 manufacturer is set to hold its very important presentation on Jan. 8, Monday, at 2–2:45 p.m. local time. Samsung’s media-only event will take place at Mandalay Bay, Mandalay Bay, Level 2, Mandalay G. There’s no information on what the South Korea giant is planning for its keynote presentation, but it is unlikely to include the unveiling of the highly anticipated Galaxy S9. The new flagship device is believed to be launching at MWC in Barcelona this coming February.
On the contrary, Sony is scheduled to have its presentation at 5–5:45 p.m. local time on the same day. Per the CES website, the Japanese corporation’s venue for its keynote presentation would be Tech East, LVCC, Central Hall, 17300. There’s also no official word on the products that Sony would be launching at the big event, but the firm did say that its President and CEO Kaz Hirai is going to unveil a “new generation of Sony innovations” during its keynote presentation.
Meanwhile, many Samsung officials are attending CES 2018 to serve as speakers for various conferences that are set to happen throughout the electronics show. Below is a comprehensive list of all the conferences that will be conducted by Samsung officials:
- Jenni Chun
Manager, Corporate Regulatory and Environmental Affairs
Samsung Electronics America
Title: Sustainability Policies in the Tech Industry
Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N253
Date & Time: 2:15-3:15 PM January 11
- Wonjin Kim
Director of B2B Wearable Product Marketing
Samsung
Title: The Wearable Workforce
Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302
Date & Time: 10:15-11:15 AM January 11
- Michael Lawder
SVP, Customer Care
Samsung Electronics
Title: Privacy and Support: Creating Seamless Connected Experiences
Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405
Date & Time: 12:15-1:25 PM January 9
- Yoon Lee
SVP, Head of Product Innovation Team and Head of Content Services
Samsung Electronics America
Title: Homes of the Future: Tech Smart
Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N256
Date & Time: 10:15-11:15 AM January 10
- Nana Murugesan
Vice President and General Manager
Samsung Electronics America
Title: The New World of Digital Payments
Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4302
Date & Time: 9-11:15 AM January 9
Title: Voice Control: Improving the Smart Home Experience
Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405
Date & Time: 10:45 AM-12 PM January 9
- David Rhew
Chief Medical Officer, Head of Healthcare and Fitness
Samsung Electronics America
Title: The Positive Future of Value Based Healthcare
Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261
Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:15 PM January 9
Title: Next Big Thing: The Invisible Doctor
Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N257
Date & Time: 3-4 PM January 9
- David Rhew
Chief Medical Officer and Head of Healthcare and Fitness
Samsung Electronics America
Title: Emerging Tech: AI, VR, Biometrics, Diagnostics, Data
Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4304
Date & Time: 3:30-5 PM January 10
- Dan Schinasi
Director, Product Planning - Consumer Electronics
Samsung
Title: What Will TV Look Like in 2020?
Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261
Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM January 10
- James Stansberry
Senior Vice President and Global GM of ARTIK IoT Business
Samsung
Title: Connected Devices Connecting Everything
Location: Tech East, LVCC, North Hall, N261
Date & Time: 11:30 AM-12:30 PM January 8
- Brett Worthington
VP, Global Business Development & Partnerships
Samsung SmartThings
Title: DIY Smart Home Security: The Next Big Opportunity
Location: Tech West, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4405
Date & Time: 1:30-1:50 PM January 9
- Bachir Zeroual
Head of VR Marketing
Samsung Electronics America
Title: We’re Going Live! Thrills with Experiential Tech
Location: Tech South, ARIA, Level 1, Bristlecone 4
Date & Time: 4-4:40 PM January 10