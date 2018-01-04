LG is showcasing a lot of new products and inventions at CES 2018 next week. In a new update, the South Korea tech company has revealed that it is going to expand its robot lineup this year by launching three new work robots at the big Las Vegas event.

On Thursday, LG announced via its online newsroom that it is pushing the envelope this year by unveiling three more work robots at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The new concept robots are specifically designed to cater to consumers’ needs when they are at hotels, airports and supermarkets.

The three new robots that LG is showing off next week are part of its CLOi (pronounced KLOH-ee) robot brand, which the company introduced a year ago. The new robots are being developed with LG’s new ThinQ AI in mind. Therefore, consumers can expect these robots to offer services that utilize the AI technology that LG is also incorporating with its new products.

Photo: LG Newsroom

The first robot is called Serving Robot. It is built for use at hotels and airports. The bot’s main purpose is to deliver meals and drinks to hotel guests and people who are staying at airport lounges. It has a built-in sliding tray, so it can deliver food and refreshments around the clock. Once the food items are successfully delivered to clients, the Serving Robot returns to the bar or kitchen on its own.

The second robot is called Porter Robot, and just like what it’s name suggests, it delivers luggages to hotel rooms. LG wants to eliminate the long wait and slow service that consumers experience when they stay at hotels. The Porter Robot can handle express check-in and check-out as well as receive payments from clients. The bot is also capable of delivering guests’ luggage to the waiting car at a fast rate.

The last but certainly not the least robot to be added to the CLOi family is the Shopping Cart Robot. The bot is designed to improve the shopping experience of customers at premium supermarkets. The Shopping Cart Robot has many functions like an instant barcode reader when customers want to check the prices of certain products. The robot’s face is also capable of displaying a client’s shopping list. In addition, the bot knows where all of the supermarket items are located, so locating a product is as easy as pie.

“As an important part of our future growth engine, LG is committed to expanding its portfolio of robots that can deliver real convenience and innovation in our customers’ lives. We will continue to develop a wide range of products across commercial and home robots while seeking new opportunities to contribute to the advancement of the robotics industry,” head of the smart solution business division of LG’s Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company, Ryu Hye-jung said.

Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji