Chad Michael Murray’s wife, Sarah Roemar, has seemingly shaded her husband’s ex-wife, Sophia Bush, after the latter revealed that she was pressured to marry the actor while doing their The WB show, “One Tree Hill.”

The “Disturbia” actress recently took to Instagram to share what seems like a comic strip that pokes fun at Bush’s statement. The image shows two female characters who are conversing and one of them appears to be saying the text shown atop that says, “Wait a second… my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!”

Roemer also continued her shade in the series of hashtags she used as caption for her post: “#doitforthecrew #ikid #ilovemyhusband #familyman #iwanttobeChadwhenIgrowup #13yearslater #iwishpeaceandloveforall.”

Roemer’s post comes a day after Bush appeared on Andy Cohen’s “Radio Andy” Sirius XM show where she disclosed that she may have been pressured to marry Murray 13 years ago while doing the second season of their famous drama series.

When Cohen asked her what happened at the time, the 35-year-old actress said, “Because how do you let everyone down, and how do you — what’s the fight? And when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time.”

Following Bush’s interview, many of their fans called her out for disrespecting Murray more than a decade after they went separate ways. The former “Chicago P.D.” actress responded to the backlash via Twitter, saying that her interview was clearly making fun of her older self and nothing more.

“When you're taking the piss out of yourself - b/c people can't let the past go & you really wish they would - & gossip rags try to turn it into inappropriate drama rather than self-deprication. Don't twist people's words, y'all. If it wasn't clear, I was making fun of MYSELF,” she tweeted.

“And if all the years that have passed haven’t made it WILDLY clear that we’re all grown-ups who’ve become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don’t know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone’s feelings, I am sorry,” Bush added in a follow-up tweet.

Meanwhile, Murray’s rep has issued a statement to People to respond to Bush’s revelation. “Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love. Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior.”

Bush and Murray married in April 2005 while they were 22 and 23, respectively. They broke up five months later. In early 2006, Bush filed for divorce, which was finalized in December that year, according to E! News.

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer