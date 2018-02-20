With the Round of 16 of the 2018 Champions League in full swing, it appears to be a four-club race with Manchester City, who are pursuing their first Champions League title, owning a slight edge over the competition.

According to VegasInsider, Pep Guardiola's squad is the favorite at 3/1 odds. City has a big edge in the Premier League, leading second-place Manchester United by 16 points with 11 matches remaining. Based on their consistent play, City look poised to make a deep run.

However, three other clubs are not far behind. Perennial contenders Bayern Munich, Barcelona and defending champion Real Madrid all have 5/1 odds to win the title. The three clubs have won six of the last seven Champions League titles.

Paris Saint-Germain, who continue to build their European resume after a 5-0-1 record in group play, have the fifth-best odds at 8/1. Manager Unai Emery's squad is running away with the Ligue 1 title, so the club is expected to place considerable importance on winning a much-coveted Champions League title.

After PSG is a slew of English Premier Clubs. Liverpool (9/1), Tottenham (16/1), Manchester United (16/1) and Chelsea (28/1) have outside chances of winning the title. Chelsea was the last English club to win a Champions League after their improbable run in 2012.

Juventus, a finalist in 2017, have 25/1 odds, while Serie A rival Roma are not far behind at 33/1 odds.

The biggest longshots are FC Porto and FC Basel at 1,000/1.

