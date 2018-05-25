Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo does not believe there should be any comparisons between him and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah ahead of the 2018 Champions League final.

Madrid takes on Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26 as they look to win their fourth Champions League crown in five years as well as an unprecedented third in a row.

The main players to focus on will be Ronaldo and Salah, both of whom have dominated the goalscoring charts in Europe this season with a combined 25 goals in the Champions League this campaign, with the former leading the competition with 15 goals.

However, Salah boasts one more goal over Ronaldo in all competitions as the Egyptian forward experienced a remarkable debut season with Liverpool with his 44 goals in 51 games helping Jurgen Klopp's men to a fourth place finish and a first Champions League final since 2007.

Photo: Left photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images, right photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The former Roma man's form led to comparisons with both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi throughout the season, as many feel he could break their duopoly as the best players in the world, while some even believe he is currently the best player in the world.

However, Ronaldo feels the comparisons are pointless as they are both different players in more ways than one, including their physical attributes.

"People want to compare me with other players, I am different to everyone," Ronaldo told BT Sport. "Salah is different to everyone. So we are different."

"He plays with the left, I play with the right, I'm tall, he's a little bit shorter. I play with my head, you know — we are completely different. But I have to say he has had a fantastic season, but Saturday, let's see," he added.

Salah will not only be looking to deliver a first trophy for Liverpool since 2012, but, also European glory for the first time since 2005, when he takes part in his first Champions League final.

Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo, meanwhile, will be taking part in his sixth Champions League final, emerging on the winners' side on four occasions. With victory on Saturday, the Portugal captain could make history by becoming the first player to win Europe's elite competition five times — a prospect that he considers a dream to achieve.

"It is a special competition, in terms of me as an individual. I love to play in the Champions League," he added. "It will be a dream if we, and I personally win my fifth Champions League. It will be unbelievable. I just want to be focused on Saturday and try to win this amazing trophy."

Cuponation recently compared the duo in a study with relation to their yearly salaries as it revealed each Ronaldo goal in the Champions League costs €436,000 ($510,000) while each Salah goal in comparison costs €157,000 ($184,000).

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are the oddsmakers' favorites to win on Saturday as odds from earlier this month gave them 6/5 to win the final while Liverpool are the underdogs at 2/1.