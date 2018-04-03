After eight happy years of marriage, “Step Up” star Channing Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan, have decided to file for divorce. Sadly, this is no April Fool’s joke.

The couple decided to announce their separation via Twitter. “Hey world!” they wrote on Monday. “So… We have something we would like to share.”

It felt odd for them to share their divorce with the rest of the world, but they wanted to set the record straight and avoid the “alternative facts” that might surface should they keep quiet about their separation. “So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction,” they said.

Tatum and Dewan said they “have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.” They fell deeply in love several years ago and consider their marriage as a “magical journey.”

They still feel the same love today, but their lives are taking them to “different paths” for now. Tatum and Dewan, who still consider themselves as the best of friends, wanted the world to know that there was no infidelity involved, nor were there secrets or “salacious events” that took place.

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy,” they concluded.

The two fell in love on the set of the 2006 movie, “Step Up,” according to People. They tied the knot in 2009 and have a daughter together - Everly, who will turn five years old this May.

People have always raved about their marriage, but reports of a split surfaced when Dewan attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party by herself on March.

Just this February, Dewan told Health that people mistakenly assume that she and Tatum share a “perfect life,” because they always appear to have so much fun together. But nothing could be further from the truth.

“We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other,” she said. Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson