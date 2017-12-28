The Los Angeles Chargers have done what seemed to be nearly impossible after the first month of the season and remained in the 2017 NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17. L.A. doesn’t control its own destiny, though the team still has a chance to make the postseason.

With the Kansas City Chiefs having already won the AFC West, the Chargers have their eyes on the conference’s final wild-card spot. If a few things break right for Los Angeles, they’ll enter the playoffs as the No.6 seed because of tiebreaker scenarios.

It would all have to start with a victory Sunday afternoon. The Chargers can’t get into the postseason without a win over the Oakland Raiders. L.A. is an eight-point favorite over Oakland, per OddsShark, and the Raiders are out of contention.

If the Chargers win, their fate will depend on the other teams fighting for an AFC wild-card spot. The Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills all have a chance to make the postseason.

Los Angeles' playoff hopes are directly tied to what Tennessee does Sunday. No matter what else happens, the Chargers can't make the playoffs if the Titans win.

The most likely path to the playoffs for the Chargers is probably a Los Angeles win, combined with a Baltimore win or tie and a Tennessee loss or tie. The Ravens are heavy favorites at home over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans host the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have nothing to play for, but head coach Doug Marrone has said he won’t rest his starters in the regular-season finale.

A Buffalo loss or tie in conjunction with a Los Angeles win and a Tennessee loss or tie would also get the job done. In the unlikely scenario that the Chargers tie the Raiders, L.A. would need Tennessee to lose and Buffalo to either lose or tie. The Bills are visiting the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

The Titans and Ravens both own the tiebreaker over the Chargers because of a superior conference record. L.A. owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo because they defeated the Bills by 30 points on Nov. 19.

Photo: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Had the Chargers won a single game in September, they would control their own destiny in Week 17. Los Angeles started the season with a 0-4 record, getting their first win against the New York Giants, who were also 0-4 at the time.

L.A. even had a chance to take control of the AFC West just a few weeks ago. The Chargers came up short in their visit to Kansas City in Week 15, getting swept in the season series against their division rivals. Philip Rivers threw six interceptions in two games against the Chiefs.

The Chargers have won eight of their last 11 games to stay alive in the playoff race. Their only losses during that time came on the road to the Chiefs, Jaguars and Patriots, all of whom are division winners.

If the Chargers make the playoffs, they'll visit Jacksonville on wild-card weekend.