Charlie Sheen is once again calling out the woman who filed an HIV lawsuit against him. This time, the actor is clapping back for the accuser’s claim that she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement prior to their physical contact.

Sheen recently slammed his accuser, whose name is being withheld from the public, and called her a liar and a desperate woman. In court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the Hollywood personality stated that his accuser flat-out lied about being forced to sign the NDA.

According to Sheen, the woman, who is simply referred to as Jane Doe in the documents, did not at all show signs of being reluctant to sign the agreement despite knowing about his health condition. He even insists that there was no coercion on his part and that his accuser signed the deal “without incident or objection.”

Sheen also maintained that the complainant was desperate to spend time with him and she got exactly what she wanted after their agreement. But now that she’s filed a lawsuit, the “Two and a Half Men” star said the woman has undeniably violated their deal.

Earlier this week, TMZ found court documents from the plaintiff’s party, saying that Sheen forced her into signing an agreement so they could have unprotected sex. The accuser said when she showed up at Sheen’s place, there were four “thuggish” men with hidden weapons there. She noted that she was escorted to the garage where she was told to sign the NDA.

Fearing for her own safety, the woman — who came from Moscow — agreed to the deal despite only skimming the document and understanding very little because she had limited English comprehension at the time. She also pointed out that she’s familiar with Sheen’s temper because she’s heard him use violence in the past, so she agreed right away.

This wasn’t the first time that Sheen alluded to his accuser being a liar. Last month, he called out the woman and exposed her as a “hooker” who was only after his money after sleeping with many other man. He adamantly said at the time that the complainant knew he was HIV positive before, during and after their 2-month-long relationship.

Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay