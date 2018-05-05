Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are officially engaged. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer took to social media to show off the huge sparkler her fiancé gave her.

On Friday, Burke posted several photos showing off her engagement ring to her Instagram account. In the photos, the professional dancer is seen smiling while her beau plants a kiss on her cheek. “OMG! So far so good for 34! #amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride,” she captioned her post.

Burke’s engagement band has a sentimental value for her and her parents. It’s actually the same diamond ring that her late father, Steve Burke, used when he popped the question to her mother, Sherri. Burke’s mother and Lawrence’s mom, Donna, reportedly helped the actor in revamping the ring. They tapped XIV Karats to add new diamonds to the band, according to Us Weekly.

The engagement was also made special by the fact that Burke turned 34 on Thursday — the same day as the proposal. She even shared a short clip of the surprise celebration her family and friends prepared for her on her big day on Instagram. “A lot happened during 33, both good and bad … I’m grateful for my family, boyfriend, friends and team who have supported me and believed in me every step of the way,” she wrote in her caption.

The “Dance Moms” instructor may have had a foreshadowing on what her 38-year-old boyfriend was planning to do later that day, since she noted in her caption that she’s already thinking of starting a family. “I’m ready now, though, for a new year and a fresh start. I have new goals at 34 … I need to step out of my comfort zone and be open to new opportunities. I know that I want to start a family soon.”

Burke and Lawrence first met way back in 2006. At the time, Lawrence’s brother, Joey, competed on ABC’s reality ballroom dancing competition with Burke as his pro partner. The pair officially started dating in February 2007, as per Just Jared.

The romance between the two wasn’t a smooth sailing. They called it quits in 2008, only to rekindle their relationship in February 2017. Speaking of their renewed romance last April, Burke said, “I think we have really good companionship and I think we just built from there. That’s the most important thing. We can actually hang out. When we go away together, we really enjoy it. When it’s just the two of us, it’s the best.”

Photo: Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff