Liam Payne and Prince Harry made headlines on Monday after the latter was seen raising his eyebrows during the former’s performance.

The video went viral, but no one knows for sure why Prince Harry raised his eyebrows at Meghan Markle at that time. The former “Suits” star even giggled at the sight of her fiancé.

Hours later, Payne’s girlfriend, Cheryl, seemingly showed her support for the former One Direction member. On his Instagram account, Payne shared a video of his live performance in front of the royal family. The 34-year-old Girls Aloud star commented on Payne’s post with a double high five emoji. By the looks of it, this was Cheryl’s way of supporting the father of her son.

Payne also shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Day Service. The 24-year-old singer revealed that he was personally invited to perform at the event by the royal family. He said that singing John Mayer’s “Waiting on the World to Change” live is one of his biggest dreams.

Cheryl and Payne also made headlines earlier this year after multiple publications claimed that they were on the brink of a split. But last month, the “X-Factor UK” judge slammed the rumors and said that she and Payne are doing well. In fact, the couple will also be celebrating their son’s first birthday on March 22.

“Oh stop. No one cares who’s been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships. Use your platform to put something productive in your columns. I opened a center this week that could help thousands of youth,” she wrote on Twitter.

While at the launch of Cheryl’s Trust Center in Newcastle in February, an interviewer asked the singer if she and Payne are doing well. “Yeah, we’re great. Are you OK?” she said before meeting with some of her fans.

Payne also showed his support for Cheryl following the launch of her center. “Very proud of you! How you find the time to do this I’ll never know. Over many years you’ve put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause! I hope one day I can do the same,” he wrote (via Glamour UK).

Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images