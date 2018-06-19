Fans of “The Chi” will see themselves more in the show’s characters when the Showtime drama returns for Season 2 next year.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series star Jason Mitchell revealed how pumped he is for the sophomore run of the Lena Waithe-created series.

“I’m just super excited about Season 2 because it’s just so wide open, and it’s just going to get more real,” said Mitchell, who plays Brandon Johnson on the show.

While Mitchell has yet to receive the full details of what’s in store for his character in Season 2, the actor assured the viewers that the series will continue to be a “human show.” “[‘The Chi’ is] just [about] everybody has done as much good as they do bad and it’s just such a human show and that’s what makes Lena’s writing so great,” Mitchell said. “She’s just a great human and doesn’t mind putting herself out there. She kills it.”

Waithe has also been tight-lipped about what fans can expect from the next season, but she did tell Collider last April that she was pleased by how people reacted to Season 1.

“With Season 1, I was just super happy that people responded to my initial vision, which was to show how interconnected the lives of black people, particularly in the South Side of Chicago, and how human everyone can be and feel,” Waithe said. “There’s no good guys and bad guys. Everybody is flawed, in a beautiful way. The fact that people were connected to that was really amazing, and the fact that rating went up every week was always mind-boggling. You never know. It’s a premium cable show, and it’s very specific. The fact that people are talking about it, I’m deeply grateful. And the biggest thing was that Chicago is really approving of it, which really means a lot to me. It really means a lot to me that it’s been well received.”

As reported by Deadline last January, Ayanna Floyd Davis signed on as executive producer and showrunner for Season 2.

“The biggest idea I had was getting a new showrunner, which was imperative,” Waithe told Collider when asked what she’s most excited about in getting another season. “Her name is Ayanna Floyd Davis, and she’s phenomenal. She’s an amazing black woman. She’s gonna be our fearless leader, and the leader that we need, honestly, for the show. So, I’m really excited about that.”

Davis, who co-wrote “The Chi” Season 1, episode 3, previously worked as a writer and co-executive producer on Fox’s “Empire,” USA Network’s “Falling Skies,” NBC’s “Hannibal,” and VH1’s “Hit the Floor.” She also served as a supervising producer on ABC’s “Private Practice.”

Are you excited for Season 2 of “The Chi”? Let us know in the comments section below!