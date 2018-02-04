Brandon and Ronnie’s paths cross once again in the next episode of “The Chi.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 5 of the Showtime series, a neighborhood block party brings Brandon (Jason Mitchell), Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), Kevin (Alex Hibbert), and Emmett (Jacob Latimore) together.

In the trailer for the installment, Brandon comes up to Ronnie to seemingly end their unfinished business. But Ronnie, who killed Brandon’s brother Coogie (Jahking Guillory), argues that the party isn’t the right place to resolve their issues.

“This ain’t the place for this,” Ronnie says when Brandon approaches him.

“It’s gonna have to be,” Brandon replies.

Aside from bumping into Ronnie, Brandon also gets surprised by his girlfriend Jerrika (Tiffany Boone) at the party. While things didn’t end well between the two last episode, Jerrika is seen smiling at Brandon in a promo photo for the next episode. Could this mean that Jerrika finally decides to hear Brandon’s explanation as to why she found a gun in his bag?

Photo: Showtime

Also in the next episode, Ronnie hands the lost phone of his late son Jason (Lucien Cambric) to his mother Tracy (Tai’isha Davis).

In a sneak peek from the hour, Tracy is guessing Jason’s password to get access to his phone. When she gets frustrated, Ronnie tells her that he can leave her place if she wants to be alone. But before she can make a decision, Tracy notices a spot of blood on Ronnie’s shirt.

“Are you OK?” Tracy asks as Ronnie starts to touch his aching torso. “Let me see it.”

Ronnie insists that he’s fine, but that doesn’t stop Tracy from asking more questions: “Is this why you can’t come to dinner the other night? What did you do Ronnie? What happened to you?”

When Ronnie asks if she really wants to know, Tracy takes a pause and appears to remember not to involve herself with the things Ronnie does. “I’m not getting into this with you, not now,” she says.

“[But] I did what you asked me to do,” Ronnie reveals. “You told me to get who did Jason.”

Tracy explains that she only said that because she was hurt. “I wasn’t think straight,” she says. “And you’re a grown man, Ronnie Davis, I can’t make you do nothing. And just to be clear, whatever you did, that ain’t nothing to do with me. That’s all you. You understand?”

Before Ronnie sees his way out, Tracy returns the phone to him, saying, “I don’t want this anymore. You need to leave.”

“The Chi” Season 1, episode 5, titled “Today Was Good Day,” airs on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime. Watch the trailer and the sneak peek below: